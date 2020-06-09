In the Dabo Swinney era, Clemson has been pumping players into the NFL. Currently, there are more than forty former Tigers on NFL rosters.

Back in April, seven former Clemson players heard their names called in this years NFL Draft, with two coming in the first round.

Next April, there are a number of Tigers who could potentially hear their names called early on in the 2021 NFL Draft.

BetOnline.ag recently released some prop bet odds surrounding next years draft, and it is littered with Clemson players who will be eligible in 2021.

Top Overall Pick 2021:

Trevor Lawrence 1/3

Penei Sewell 4/1

Justin Fields 5/1

D'Eriq King 20/1

Kenneth Gainwell 25/1



Not surprisingly, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is favored to go number one overall. What may surprise some however, is the fact that Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell comes in with the second best odds, and not Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Lawrence isn't the only Tiger getting odds to go number one overall. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman is given 30/1 odds, while running back Travis Etienne is given 40/1 odds.

Both Lawrence and Etienne are favored to be selected first at their respective positions come next April.

First QB Selected 2021:

Trevor Lawrence 4/13

Justin Fields 7/2

D'Eriq King 10/1

Jamie Newman 12/1

Trey Lance 12/1

First RB Selected 2021:

Travis Etienne 11/10

Najee Harris 7/2

Chuba Hubbard 5/1

Trey Sermon 8/1

Zamir White 9/1

One of the Tigers wide receivers is also getting odds to be the first player taken at his position. LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is the favorite to be the first receiver taken with 5/4 odds, with Alabama's DeVonta Smith getting the second best odds at 5/1.

Justyn Ross is getting the third best odds at 5/1. However, the fact that he won't play in 2020 will likely impact that number going forward.

First WR Selected 2021:

Ja'Marr Chase 5/4

DeVonta Smith 5/1

Justyn Ross 5/1

Jaylen Waddle 6/1

Rondale Moore 8/1

Heading into his third season overall, and second season as the Tigers starting left tackle, Jackson Carman is also listed as one of the favorites when it comes to the first offensive linemen being selected. The site gives Carman 12/1 odds, tying him with three other players at fifth on the list.

First OL Selected 2021:

Penei Sewell 2/5

Alex Latherwood 6/1

Walker Little 8/1

Creed Humphrey 10/1

Abraham Lucas 12/1

Jackson Carman 12/1

Rasheed Walker 12/1

Wyatt Davis 12/1

Going by these numbers, one should expect to hear several Tigers names called early on in the 2021 NFL Draft. Something that fans of the program have become accustomed to over the last decade.