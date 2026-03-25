Four-Star Defensive Lineman Visiting Clemson Tigers Wednesday

Clemson football continues to try to boost its 2027 recruiting class, and it has a recruit on campus on Wednesday that would be a huge boost.

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, four-star defensive tackle Justin Weeks is visiting the Tigers, being the first of six visits that he will take over the next several weeks. Head coach Dabo Swinney will look to lure him in and be the Tigers’ first defensive tackle to be taken from the 2027 class.

NEW: 4-star EDGE Justin Weeks has six major programs lined up for visits over the next few weeks.



One program is setting the pace in his recruitment heading into summer.



Intel: https://t.co/71aCm4xego pic.twitter.com/OTBhYMcCYK — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 25, 2026

With the nickname “Too Tall”, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound lineman will bring tremendous length to whatever program he chooses, having the frame to be a standout edge rusher as well, if he chooses to do so.

Weeks revealed that “coaching and development” will shape his decision, which will most likely occur later this summer. That would fit defensive tackles’ coach Nick Eason and his process, which has seen players like Tyler Davis, Bryan Bresee, Ruke Orhorhoro and Payton Page make the NFL over the last four seasons. The duo of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart will also be on the way to the pros after this summer.

The Douglasville, Georgia, native is the class’s No. 30 defensive tackle, being the No. 29 player from the state in the cycle, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. Other outlets have him as a borderline three-star recruit, but that could change after this upcoming senior season.

Clemson has five of its seven commitments on the defensive side of the ball, but all are at linebacker or in the secondary. That includes recent commit Seth Williams, who committed to the Tigers on Tuesday evening to be the seventh member of the class.

The Tigers are just one of many teams who would look to nab the top 30 defensive tackle, with the first visit of his trips looking to be one of the most valuable. Trips to Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State make up the rest of the visits until April 18. The Buckeyes could be the frontrunner to get him as of the end of March, but a visit could change that.

Swinney hasn’t offered Weeks yet, but that’s expected to change if Wednesday’s visit ends up going well. He currently has 28 offers from various schools, and that number could rise before the summer.

Despite not going after him immediately, the Tigers will look to be a late-riser for the commitment of Weeks, which would be helpful for the 2027 recruiting class right now.