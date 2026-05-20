6 Factors That Will Determine Clemson Football's Offensive Ceiling

When it comes to Clemson football, its biggest questions are directed at its offense due to so much change from last season.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has a new quarterback, plenty of new pieces on the offensive line and brought back old offensive coordinator Chad Morris to bring back the Clemson offense of old. Plenty of aspects will factor into how this unit will be in 2026, and it brings plenty of questions.

Here are six factors that will determine how good this Clemson offense will be going into next season, and if all of them hit, it will bring success to the entire team in 2026.

Chad Morris Picks Up Where He Left Off

From 2011-14, Chad Morris led one of the most high-powered offenses in the country for the Tigers. | Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images

In his four seasons from 2011-14, Morris set Clemson’s offense on fire. Many call these years the golden age of the Tigers’ unit.

The Tiger offense averaged over 460 yards per game and 36.3 points in the four seasons that he called plays. His balanced attack that emphasized both the ground game and a pass attack surpassed 15,000 passing yards and 8,500 rushing yards. He orchestrated only one in five offenses at that time to do so.

There is doubt that he can do that again, however. Morris hasn’t called plays since the 2020 season with the Auburn Tigers, and he was only there for a season. Since then, NIL and revenue share have been introduced, meaning it has also levelled the playing field of all teams, especially in the ACC.

Even if Clemson can surpass the average of 392.2 yards of total offense that it had in 2025, it will be a significant improvement. However, Swinney has hope in his former colleague and close friend to get back to that.

“There are always tough decisions that have to be made in this profession, and though I had to make a couple tough decisions, it was an easy decision to hire Chad Morris,” Swinney said during his introductory interview back in January.

Christopher Vizzina Does His Job, Avoids Mistakes

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina has the frame and tools necessary to be a competent ACC quarterback in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s quite a broad term, but if he limits the mistakes in his first season as the starting quarterback, Clemson’s floor as an offense goes up a step.

Consider it something similar to that of Cade Klubnik three seasons ago. He was a first-year starter with a new coordinator as well. However, Vizzina could be even better than Klubnik was in his first year as a starter.

In his only start against SMU last season, the redshirt junior threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Klubnik never threw more yards than that in his sophomore season.

Yes, comparing apples to oranges is frowned upon in this instance, but we’ve seen Vizzina make the smart plays and hit his receivers at a high level already. He’s older and has more experience as well within the system. If he limits the mistakes as he did against the Mustangs, Clemson’s offense should have a rhythm that can win games.

Vizzina does need this next factor to avoid making these mistakes, though, to put more pressure on himself:

Ground Game Improves At Any Capacity

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (8) is expected to be the team's starter in 2026, although others will see reps. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What helped Klubnik in that first season was a healthy run game, one that averaged 174.3 yards per game and was 43rd in the country in doing so. That was led by a tandem of Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

Similarly, this season will feature an expected group of backs to work, led by sophomore Gideon Davidson. However, SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. is expected to be that second tailback, while other names like David Eziomume and Jay Haynes should see time too.

Running the football last year was streaky for Clemson. The Tigers only averaged 3.7 yards per carry a season ago, being outside the top 100 in the country. Even if that is improved by a small margin, it will help Vizzina in his first season as the starter.

Expect Davidson to take a step in his second season, while having a blend of Johnson, a speedster, as well as others, to be beneficial to this offense’s ground game.

New Offensive Line Has Strong Showings

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke will have new pieces on a starting unit in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not going to be perfect when four of your five starters from the offensive line leave the program, but it means that younger players with something to prove will be at the forefront now.

They also bring plenty of potential.

Names like sophomore Brayden Jacobs and redshirt freshman Easton Ware could take a jump as tackles next season. Senior Harris Sewell and redshirt sophomore Elyjah Thurmon have newfound roles while Collin Sadler returns with plenty of reps. Morris is going to play a fast offense regardless, so as long as the line gives Vizzina enough time to go through his progressions, it should be enough.

We haven’t even mentioned the several freshmen that Clemson brought in. Grant Wise, Chance Barclay, Carter Scruggs and Leo Delaney were all top 40 interior linemen from this year’s class, according to On3. Even if just one of these players can break into the rotation this season, it provides depth and talent.

Run blocking will also need to improve, and there could be growing pains early on, but seeing this group improve as the season goes on will be one of the definitive ways for the Tigers to be a better offense than that of 2025.

Staying Away From the Injury Bug

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. suffered a scary neck injury against SMU in October and missed the rest of the season. | Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Recievers like Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams missed time last season. Klubnik was playing on a sore ankle for the second half of the season. Linemen like Walker Parks and Tristan Leigh missed time as well.

That ruins rhythm for offenses, and Clemson will need to avoid the injury bug with so much change in 2026.

Can the Tigers control that? Not necessarily, but keeping a similar unit out each week will help the offense get better with each game. Especially with a new coordinator, the offense won’t be fully polished by Week 1, similar to other teams, but health helps it grow as the season goes on.

Keep in mind that Morris will run plenty of tempo, which means that it could influence how the roster is hurt differently. Due to the amount of competition that the unit has, it could have more players coming in and out of the game than you think. It will demand more from the entire roster at times as well.

There needs to be continuity for a new coordinator who hasn’t played with these pieces before. If there’s a strong foundation that Morris can work with week in and week out, it will help the offense play as one instead of breaking down.

Tight End Room Grows in Passing Game

Clemson tight end Christian Bentancur has the potential to be the Tigers' next elite pass-catching receiver at the position. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson’s leading receiver in the tight end room was Christian Bentancur. He only finished with 215 yards over the course of the season.

Successful Tiger teams have always had a tight end who excels in the passing game. Just look at Jake Briningstool during the Tigers’ 2025 season that featured a College Football Playoff appearance. He finished with 45 receptions for 530 yards, more than double the amount of Bentancur.

Morris needs to find that again, whether it’s Bentancur or senior Olsen Patt-Henry. Keep an eye out for Logan Brooking as well, despite being a little lower in the depth chart.

The emphasis on a tight end in the receiving game adds a new element to an offense that Clemson did not have in 2025. If that changes into the numbers that previous standouts have had, not only will it help Vizzina, but the overall ceiling of how good the Tigers’ offense can be in 2026.