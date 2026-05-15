Dabo Swinney Must Trust These 3 Clemson Tigers More in 2026

Clemson football’s season is getting closer, and the roster has plenty of changes from last season to this upcoming one.

A new starting quarterback, running back and at least four starters on the offensive line will be changing. On defense, 2025 starters left for the transfer portal or went to the NFL Draft, meaning turnover has been seen this offseason heavily.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, it means that leadership and trust move from one class to another. For these three Tigers, the Clemson head coach will have to have more trust than ever before going into the 2026 season.

Harris Sewell, Center

Clemson offensive lineman Harris Sewell is moving to center for his first collegiate season at the position. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The center position is the anchor of the offensive line, and Clemson will have a new one after two seasons of Ryan Linthicum. For that, Swinney is not only going to one of the most experiences lineman that remain with the program, but one that never played the position in college.

Sewell served as a guard who recorded 17 starts in 35 games and has seen quality snaps since his time as a freshman. Since the offseason, he’s been “cross-trained,” as Swinney calls it, knowing how to play multiple places on the line.

He’s been trusted before in previous years, but being the Tigers’ main source of communication on the offensive line, especially one that is younger than years past, will be pivotal to Clemson’s success in 2026.

Kobe McCloud, Linebacker

Clemson linebacker Kobe McCloud (21) is expected to be the starter at the position to begin 2026. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The events of the offseason have made McCloud the guy to replace Wade Woodaz at linebacker next season. Not only will he have a great player to work with in Sammy Brown, but he is expected to have more trust on defense, especially by Swinney.

He’s only started three games in his career, but he’s had a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble over ample snaps. Especially with how defensive coordinator Tom Allen has reshaped the defense, what’s left are two strong linebackers who can fill the gaps. We’ve seen it in Brown, and McCloud is hoping to follow suit.

Swinney will need more trust in him, though, and if McCloud answers the call, it would be a great story, especially with how the linebacker room has changed since this offseason.

Ashton Hampton, Cornerback

Could Ashton Hampton be Clemson's next shutdown corner? He has shown the potential before. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Swinney’s best corner, Avieon Terrell, is now with the Atlanta Falcons, meaning that he must trust a cornerback to cover the opposing top receivers. Especially with Clemson’s schedule, the Tigers should see a few.

Yes, they brought in Elliot Washington II to help aid that position, but it will be Hampton who brings the most experience from being on the team to be an important piece to the defense. He started in every game for the Tigers last season as a sophomore and recorded an interception and nine pass breakups.

Hampton should be due for a breakout year because of the position that he is in, and Swinney must trust him to be that shutdown corner that Nate Wiggins and Terrell were in recent seasons.