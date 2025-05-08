Clemson Football’s Confidence Soars As New Defensive Staff Continues To Impress
Just a few months ago, the Clemson Tigers welcomed their new defensive coordinator Tom Allen to the program.
With Allen now on board, things seem to be heading in a positive direction for the Tigers.
Allen is widely known for his tough defensive tactics, requiring his players to show up in their best form each day. In fact, linebacker Wade Woodaz released a statement back in April regarding what he has noticed since being under Allen's leadership.
"I just rememberday one being like, woah, I wasn't used to this level of intensity out here," he explained, per Grayson Mann of TigerNet. "And then accountability, we have daily goals in practice, and that's three takeaways."
How Has the New Defensive Staff Already Made a Positive Impact?
Woodaz isn't the only player who has been noticing positive changes under the new leadership. In fact, star quarterback Cade Klubnik recently spoke out in praise of Allen's guidance and the knowledge that he brings to the program.
"I love it," said Klubnik, per Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. "I think that it's fun as a quarterback because I am getting a new challenge. I am not having to go up against the same defense for four years."
As described by Vandervort, "His [Allen] defenses are known for being big and fast up front and flexible on the backend."
Not only are the players experiencing a boost in confidence regarding their defense, but his fellow coaching staff including head coach Dabo Swinney have also publicly expressed confidence in where Allen may take the program.
This shift could be exactly what the Tigers need as they head into their upcoming season. The strong potential looks promising, but they can't let the optimism blind them from the task at hand.
Even with Allen's guidance, they will need to remain focused and hungry for success.