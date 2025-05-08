All Clemson

Clemson Football’s Confidence Soars As New Defensive Staff Continues To Impress

The Clemson Tiger's new defensive coordinator seems to be just what the team needed.

Maria Aldrich

Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen communicates with players through a loudspeaker during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen communicates with players through a loudspeaker during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a few months ago, the Clemson Tigers welcomed their new defensive coordinator Tom Allen to the program.

With Allen now on board, things seem to be heading in a positive direction for the Tigers.

Allen is widely known for his tough defensive tactics, requiring his players to show up in their best form each day. In fact, linebacker Wade Woodaz released a statement back in April regarding what he has noticed since being under Allen's leadership.

"I just rememberday one being like, woah, I wasn't used to this level of intensity out here," he explained, per Grayson Mann of TigerNet. "And then accountability, we have daily goals in practice, and that's three takeaways."

How Has the New Defensive Staff Already Made a Positive Impact?

Woodaz isn't the only player who has been noticing positive changes under the new leadership. In fact, star quarterback Cade Klubnik recently spoke out in praise of Allen's guidance and the knowledge that he brings to the program.

"I love it," said Klubnik, per Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. "I think that it's fun as a quarterback because I am getting a new challenge. I am not having to go up against the same defense for four years."

As described by Vandervort, "His [Allen] defenses are known for being big and fast up front and flexible on the backend."

Not only are the players experiencing a boost in confidence regarding their defense, but his fellow coaching staff including head coach Dabo Swinney have also publicly expressed confidence in where Allen may take the program.

This shift could be exactly what the Tigers need as they head into their upcoming season. The strong potential looks promising, but they can't let the optimism blind them from the task at hand.

Even with Allen's guidance, they will need to remain focused and hungry for success.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Football