Clemson Tigers Given Optimistic Prediction Outlook From Major CFB Insider
The Clemson Tigers, and their head coach in particular, have been the subject of much criticism across college football over the last several years.
As the entire sport changed, Dabo Swinney remained steadfast in his approach to program building, and perhaps somewhat as a result there were some lean years coming off the highest of highs and multiple titles.
Swinney may have sacrificed some recruiting and roster victories due to his relentless opposition to using the portal. However, the combination of him beginning to evolve plus retention of guys brought in using traditional methods is setting Clemson up wonderfully headed into next season.
On paper, it looks like the Tigers may have their best chance to make a real run in at least five years, set up with one of the most talented and star studded rosters in the country.
It's not just Clemson fans taking notice, either.
The Tigers are starting to gain some national respect.
During a recent show, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports -- who has become one of the most prominent voices in college football media -- talked about Clemson's outlook and issued a stern alarm to the rest of college football.
"I think Dabo Swinney is going to have a group that is capable of winning the national championship. Clemson is really good. Dabo's done it before," Klatt said, adding praise to Swinney for doing things his way. "... for all the criticism that he's gotten over the last couple of years, I'll give it to him, man. He has stayed the course. He has been consistent. He is going to ride this Clemson culture right into what I think is almost like ... It's like they are reemerging at the top end of college football."
Klatt went on to discuss factors such as another season from Cade Klubnik as a third-year starter, finding momentum at the end of this past campaign, a new defensive coordinator who was one of the best in the country and having some real depth at the wide receiver position.
The Tigers must not buy into the hype and continue to go about their business every day to become the best team they are capable of being, but the optimism is very real.
As the season approaches and kicks off just a few months from now, Clemson is only going to be under more pressure to win as more national media start to take notice.
Pressure is a privilege, and the Tigers are right on the cusp of thrusting themselves back into the national title conversation.