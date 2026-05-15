Clemson Football Sees Two Schedule Changes to 2026 Season

Despite the official schedules coming out several weeks ago, the ACC released its schedule for the Friday night games, and the Clemson Tigers saw changes in some expected matchups.

The ACC revealed on Friday that Clemson will not play the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Nov. 6, in upstate New York. However, instead, the Tigers will have a second game on this day on Nov. 20 against the Duke Blue Devils.

𝚂𝙲𝙷𝙴𝙳𝚄𝙻𝙴 𝚄𝙿𝙳𝙰𝚃𝙴



Clemson’s road game at Syracuse initially selected for flex scheduling for either Nov. 6 or 7 has been confirmed for Saturday, Nov. 7.



Also, Clemson’s road game at Duke initially scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 has been moved to Friday, Nov. 20. pic.twitter.com/Sa7aPMbgnb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 15, 2026

No changes were made in Clemson’s Week 4 matchup against Cal, however. That game will remain in Berkeley on Sept. 25 in what is expected to be one of the Tigers’ toughest ACC contests of the season.

When the Tigers revealed their schedule for the season, the November matchup against the Orange was flexed to be either the Friday or Saturday game during that week. However, the ACC decided to give it to Virginia Tech at SMU that week. Both of those programs are expected to compete for an ACC Championship, raising the stakes for the primetime game.

The same can be said for Clemson’s new Friday night game against Duke. The Tigers are expected to contend for a title, typical to that in ACC play over the last several seasons, while the Blue Devils are the reigning ACC champion. Clemson will go to Durham, North Carolina, to play that game, being the first time since the 2023 season that the Tigers will play there.

That game rounds out head coach Dabo Swinney’s ACC schedule, meaning the Tigers will have a clear idea of if they are in the ACC Championship or not by the end of that night. They will also look to get revenge for the opening 2023 season game at Wallace Wade Stadium when the Blue Devils upset them to shock the country.

Similar to playing at Duke, Swinney will look for the same type of revenge at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The Orange embarrassed Clemson on its own field back in September, which sent the Tigers back to a 1-3 record in 2025.

Clemson’s two Friday night games are arguably two of the most difficult away games that the Tigers have in ACC play. Swinney has never played Cal as an ACC opponent, while the Blue Devils have won two straight against him.

The Tigers also have to go to LSU to open the season and host Miami on Oct. 3, being two consensus top 15 programs throughout early preseason rankings. Now, these two games occurring during the week instead of Saturdays will have Clemson looking to remain on course during an important bounce-back season.

All 2026 ACC games taking place on Fridays can be found here.