Former Virginia Tech Commit Locks In Official Visit with Clemson

While the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney are preparing for a major recruiting weekend at the end of May, the Tigers will also host several defensive line prospects for official visits two weeks later.

One of those players is Andrew Rogers, who recently announced that he’d be making the trip down to Tiger town for the mid-June visit via his X (Formerly Twitter). The three other recruits that will stand alongside him that weekend include four-star Seth Tillman and four-star Desmond Malpress, as well as three-star Kalib Spivey.

Rogers doesn't hold an offer as of now, but is likely to receive on while on his official visit, as we've seen with a handful of other prospects over the spring period.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 411 overall player, the No. 34 edge rusher and the No. 13 player in his respective state, according to 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end first turned heads in 2024-25 during his sophomore season at Dudley High School, where he boasted an absurd statline of 76 tackles, 34 for a loss, 23 sacks, 10 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

The breakout campaign established him as one of the more intriguing edge rusher prospects in the 2027 class and ultimately set his recruitment in motion, compiling offers from high-end programs like Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

As his recruitment accelerated following his sophomore season and into the summer, Rogers decided to reclassify to the 2026 class to speed up his recruitment. He planned to commit to a program in August, and ultimately did so by pledging to Virginia Tech on the 22nd.

Ahead of his junior season this past year, Rogers transferred to Grimsley High School, joining one of the nation’s best programs alongside five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Faizon Brandon.

While his production dipped from the eye-popping numbers he posted at Dudley, Rogers still turned in a strong campaign, recording 50 tackles, 13 for a loss, 8 sacks and 3 pass deflections en route to an NCHSAA 7A State Championship victory.

His production on a bigger stage and connection to Brandon also fueled Tennessee’s continued pursuit even after his commitment to the Hokies. Following an unofficial visit to Knoxville in September, On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Volunteers to flip Rogers from Virginia Tech. However, despite the speculation and Tennessee’s push, momentum between the two sides never fully materialized afterward.

Not long after, Rogers’ recruitment shifted again. By the first week of October, he announced he would return to the 2027 class, and less than a month later, he officially decommitted from Virginia Tech following the firing of head coach Brent Pry.

Since reopening his recruitment, Rogers has remained active, taking unofficial visits to Florida State, South Carolina, Louisville, Maryland and James Madison. As of now, his only official visits scheduled are with James Madison (June 5-7) and Clemson (June 12-14).