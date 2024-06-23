Clemson Football Schedules Nearly Set Through 2030 Season
The Clemson Tigers not only know who they’ll play in 2024, but they know what their schedule will look like in the ACC for each season through 2030.
The conference revealed the opponent framework last October, with the additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU. Combined with the fact that most of Clemson’s non-conference games are set for that time frame, the Tigers have a good sense of what each of the next seven seasons will look like.
The Tigers have four remaining non-conference games to schedule — one in 2027, one in 2029 and two in 2030.
This assumes, of course, that the Tigers will remain in the ACC. The school and the league are involved in lawsuits in both South Carolina and North Carolina that could determine Clemson’s and the ACC’s futures.
The ACC schedule features no divisions, allows for every team to play each other at least twice in a seven-year period and comes with 16 annually protected matchups. Clemson’s only protected matchup in Florida State. Clemson will play every other ACC school three or four times.
The top two teams in the ACC by winning percentage in league play will meet in the ACC Championship Game every December.
Here is Clemson’s schedule for the next seven seasons (dates included only for the 2024 games):
2024: vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, Ga.), Aug. 31; vs. Appalachian State, Sept. 7; vs. NC State, Sept. 21; vs. Stanford* Sept. 28; at Florida State*, Oct. 5; at Wake Forest*, Oct. 12; vs. Virginia*, Oct. 19; vs. Louisville*, Nov. 2; at Virginia Tech*, Nov. 9; at Pitt*, Nov. 16; vs. The Citadel, Nov. 23; vs. South Carolina, Nov. 30.
2025
Non-Conference: LSU, Troy, Furman, at South Carolina.
ACC Home: Duke, Florida State, SMU, Syracuse.
ACC Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina.
2026
Non-Conference: at LSU, Georgia Southern, Charleston Southern, South Carolina.
ACC Home: Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Georgia Tech.
ACC Road: Cal, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse.
2027
Non-Conference: Notre Dame, Wofford, at South Carolina, fourth opponent TBA.
ACC Home: Boston College, Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest.
ACC Road: Louisville, NC State, SMU, Virginia Tech.
2028
Non-Conference: Troy, The Citadel, at Notre Dame, South Carolina.
ACC Home: Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse.
ACC Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Virginia.
2029
Non-Conference: East Carolina, Georgia, at South Carolina, fourth opponent TBA.
ACC Home: Cal, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia.
ACC Road: Miami (FL), North Carolina, Pitt, SMU.
2030
Non-Conference: at Georgia, South Carolina, two more opponents TBA.
ACC Home: Duke, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Virginia Tech.
ACC Road: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Wake Forest.