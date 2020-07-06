Clemson's 10 Best: Top Defensive Linemen In Program History

The Clemson football program has a long history of producing top tier defensive linemen. The Tigers have had 16 defensive linemen drafted since 2016, and 22 overall since the year 2000.

In a continuation of All Clemson's 10 Best series, we take a look back at the best of all-time as we count down the ten best defensive linemen in the program's history.

10. (T) Jeff Bryant DE/DT (1978-81)

Bryant was an integral part of the defensive front on the Tigers first national title team in 1981. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Bryant played at end and tackle and would eventually go onto to be taken sixth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 1982 NFL Draft, where he spent 12 years amassing 63 sacks.

10. (T) Jim Stuckey DT (1976-79)

Started 40 games over his career and was an All-American in 1979 after registering 10 sacks. Played under Red Parker, Charley Pell, and Danny Ford during his four seasons as a Tiger. Played six seasons in the NFL after being taken in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers.

9. Rob Bodine DT (1989-91)

One of the more undersized nose guards in the history of the program. At just 6-foot-0, 240 pounds, Bodine had no D1 scholarship offers coming out of high school. Earned first team All-American honors in 1991 after registering 108 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. Finished his career with 246 tackles, 15 sacks and 48 tackles for loss.

8. Dexter Lawrence DT (2016-18)

The former five star recruit was a three-year starter for the Tigers and was an All-ACC selection in each of his three seasons. Was a first team All-American in 2018 and a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2019. Finished his career 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

7. Da'Quan Bowers DE (2008-10)

Bowers was a unanimous All-American selection in 2010. He also won the Hendricks Award and the Nagurski Award, the only Clemson player to win both. Totaled 150 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks in his career and was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2011.

6. Gaines Adams DE (2003-06)

In 2006, Adams was a unanimous first team All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 63 tackles and 12.5 sacks. Finished his career with 168 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, and 28 sacks. Was taken fourth overall by Tampa Bay in the 2007 draft, and spent the next three seasons playing professional football before tragically passing away in January of 2010.

5. Clelin Ferrell DE (2015-18)

After redshirting in 2015, Ferrell became a three-year starter for the Tigers. He was the Tigers second player ever to be named a first team All-American twice by the AP. Left Clemson tied for fourth all-time in career sacks with 27, and was drafted fourth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. Left school with 166 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 27.0 sacks, and 51 quarterback pressures.

4. Vic Beasley DE (2010-14)

A two time consensus All American, Beasley left Clemson with 33 sacks, the most in school history. Finished his career with 101 tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, and the 33 sacks. He was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in 2015.

3. William Perry DT (1981-84)

Affectionately know as The Refrigerator, Perry was Clemson's first three time All-American and was the ACC Player of the Year in 1984. Left Clemson with 60 tackles for loss, tied for second best in school history, and with 27 sacks, good for fourth all-time in school history. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 1985 and spent 11 years playing in the NFL.

2. Michael Dean Perry DT (1984-87)

Perry was a first team All-American in 1987 and first team All-ACC in 1986 and 1987. He also won ACC Player of the Year in 1987. Set ACC and school records for career tackles for loss and career sacks. His 61 career tackles for loss are still a school record and his 28 career sacks are still second best in school history. He was a second-round pick by the Browns in 1988 and went on to be named to six Pro Bowls as well as being the AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1989.

1. Christian Wilkins DT (2015-2018)

Wilkins left Clemson with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and 56 quarterback pressures. He was a three time All-American and in 2018 became just the fifth unanimous All-American selection in school history. He was All-ACC three times as well. He appeared in 59 games, tied for the most in school history, with 45 of those being starts. His versatility allowed him to play inside and outside, as well as on kick and punt protection. He also rushed four times for 13 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught two passes for 31 yards with a touchdown. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.