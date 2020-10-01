SI.com
Clemson Freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei Picked Up Tigers Offense Quickly

JP-Priester

Two games into the season, D.J. Uiagalelei is starting to show glimpses of why he was considered by most to be the best high school quarterback in the nation last year.

Coming into No. 1 Clemson's season opener against Wake Forest, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team was who would be the backup to the Tigers Heisman hopeful quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That question has been answered. 

The system Uiagalelei played in during his high school career gave him a solid foundation when it came to learning the Tigers offense. That knowledge and familiarity with what Clemson does, helped him win the job over Taisun Phommachanh, who has now been in the Clemson system for more than a year.

In his first two games, Uiagalelei has been an efficient 10-for-14 for 91 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

"As far as playing, I think D.J. has picked up the offense fast," tight end Braden Galloway said on Monday. "I think he's in control of the offense. He's starting to be in control of the offense, he's starting to understand protections and protection schemes, and things like that. I just think he's gonna be a great player."

Fans have marveled at the size and stature of current Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for more than two seasons now. His overwhelming arm strength and his sheer athleticism for a guy his size have had fans dropping their jaws since the very first time he threw a pass in a Clemson uniform.

With Lawrence now very likely heading off to the NFL after this season, fans are now getting their first glimpse at the next big, strong-armed quarterback they get to marvel at over the next two or three seasons. 

"D.J. is so strong. He's like 6-foot-5, and 250 or something," Galloway said smiling. "He's a very strong guy and his arm strength is incredible. He throws the ball very hard, very strong."

Unlike Lawrence, Uiagalelei has the added advantage of getting to spend a season learning under the best quarterback in the country, and that's something Galloway says the freshman signal-caller seems to be taking full advantage of in 2020. 

"D.J. has been actually able to come in and just learn under him," Galloway said. "And just know that okay, I can be here for a year and get all the knowledge I can from him, and that'll help me later on down the road. I just think Trevor's taken him under his wing."

