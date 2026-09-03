Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Denies Lane Kiffin Involvement in Luke Ferrelli Case

The Week 1 marquee matchup between Clemson and LSU continues to have drama entering the contest. On Wednesday evening, another chapter was added to it.

CBS Sports’s John Talty revealed a report on Wednesday morning involving LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, going from his time at Alabama to other situations he was involved in that created his controversial character. In the report, he also played a role in the tampering involving Ole Miss linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who left Clemson in January after a week on campus.

The excerpt says that Kiffin fed head coach Dabo Swinney information for the case in Clemson’s favor, looking to get the NCAA involved about the situation.

"He can't handle Ole Miss being successful"



In latest Lane Being Lane excerpt for @CBSSports, multiple sources accuse Lane Kiffin of feeding Dabo Swinney information for a tampering case against Ole Miss. https://t.co/68jnMFgBth pic.twitter.com/iZxkdYNxIl — John Talty (@JTalty) September 2, 2026

On Wednesday night, during his post-practice teleconference, Swinney denied any involvement that the LSU head coach had in it.

“Here’s what I would say about that and be very clear about that. Lane Kiffin had nothing with, I mean, zero, to do with me turning in the tampering situation here at Clemson,” he said. “Zero.”

Swinney set college football ablaze back in January, when an introductory winter press conference turned into him calling out the Rebels for consistently reaching out while Ferrelli was an enrolled Clemson student. Afterwards, he said on Wednesday that coaches consistently reached out to him about the situation.

But Kiffin wasn’t giving him any information of what to do.

“After the kid left and all that, he certainly reached out and he had some, they’ve got some back and forth, obviously with those two schools,” Swinney said, “and honestly, I had a lot of coaches reach out with a lot of hearsay and stuff like that.”

“I ain’t operating in no hearsay, I don’t care what anybody says,” he continued. “I don’t care how anybody runs their program.”

During that press conference, athletic director Graham Neff also revealed they were looking into an investigation regarding Ole Miss, and whether the rumor is true or not, Swinney reinforces that if somebody affects a program that he’s been the leader of for the last 18 seasons, he’s going to call you out.

“I got one issue: if you tamper with my team, I’m going to turn you in, and it’s just that simple,” he said. “I was turning that in the moment he left, and again, nothing against the kid, just the system and the process of what happened, and I laid that out very clear at what happened, and so now it goes to NCAA.”

When he was talking about the situation as well, Swinney gave a day-by-day, near hour-by-hour breakdown of what was going on within the program during the two week period that Ferrelli was signed, tampered with and left the Upstate. Others like general manager Jordan Sorrells, defensive coordinator Tom Allen and linebackers coach Ben Boulware were significant figures throughout the event that were mentioned.

But for the persona of Kiffin, the rumor doesn’t seem that farfetched. It’s the persona of Swinney, a head coach who puts his program first before anything else, that makes yesterday’s report seem untrue.

“I didn’t share nothing with anybody, other than that this is what happened at my school, and gave the exact timeline, and that’s it,” he said, “and so Lane Kiffin didn’t have anything to do with that. So, people can make up whatever stories they want.”

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