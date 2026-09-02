Clemson vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The LSU Tigers are going to be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this college football season.

Lane Kiffin has taken over as the team's head coach after leaving Ole Miss last season, prior to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have also completely overturned their roster from a season ago, hoping to compete for an SEC title.

They'll open their season against the Clemson Tigers, who have fallen off from the era of dominating the ACC on a yearly basis.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Clemson vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Clemson +10 (-110)

LSU -10 (-109)

Moneyline

Clemson +295

LSU -380

Total

OVER 50.5 (-110)

UNDER 50.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium (LA)

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Clemson record: 0-0

LSU record: 0-0

Clemson vs. LSU Betting Trends

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Clemson is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

LSU is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games

Clemson vs. LSU Key Player to Watch

Sam Leavitt, QB - LSU Tigers

Sam Leavitt will take over as the starting quarterback for LSU after starting at Arizona State for the past two seasons. Last year, he completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, while adding 306 yards on the ground. With more talent around him at LSU, we'll see if he can take a step forward in his development.

Clemson vs. LSU Prediction and Best Bet

LSU is one of the most unpredictable teams heading into this season with a brand new head coach and a completely different roster from a year ago. With that being said, I'm prepared to fade this Clemson Tigers squad, which is no longer close to the team that used to dominate the ACC.

Dabo Swinney's refusal to fully dive into the transfer portal has led to this program being left in the dust, especially when you consider that Curt Cignetti used the complete opposite strategy at Indiana and led a program that was one of the worst in the nation to a National Championship.

Until Clemson moves on from Swinney, I can't trust them to hang with any elite team in the country.

I'll lay the points with LSU.

Pick: LSU -10 (-109) via Caesars

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