College Football’s Subliminal War Against Lane Kiffin Has Arrived

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Lane Kiffin is in the middle of a controversy. College football is college footballing again, with the latest angst-inducing development coming courtesy of the fifth-year eligibility lawsuits, thrusting the storylines (again) to the courtroom and inviting plenty of chaos to a sport where rosters had been mostly set.

Kiffin, never shy about rocking the boat, has this time sent a tidal wave across college football with LSU poised to sign tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, each of whom were released by NFL teams in August. The outrage has been widespread. Fans, pundits ... virtually everyone and their grandmother have let Kiffin have it. Heck, even Kiffin’s own conference couldn’t hide its disgust, voting on a new rule that threatened stiff penalties for any school (cough, LSU, cough) adding a player who had previously signed a contract with a pro team, though that rule has been met with legal resistance from the state of Louisiana.

And when Kiffin came out and justified his actions by telling reporters that his players’ leadership committee was gung-ho about adding NFL players to the roster, well, the reaction was predictable. Longtime Kiffin antagonist Paul Finebaum called the coach’s statement a “flat-out lie.”

And so while war is being waged against Kiffin and the Tigers in the courtroom and on the airwaves, there’s a far more subtle—and infinitely more entertaining—strife going on behind the scenes.

Like a rap beef bubbling below the surface, some of Kiffin’s peers have sent subliminal diss shots across the Bayou this week.

The first arrow came hurtling up Interstate 10 from the Lone Star State on Monday.

“... And I just can’t spend all day long looking at Twitter or X to see what’s the next court ruling. I know other people do,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. “I don’t know how they do it. I can only focus on what we do to put our players in the best interest to be successful. And I think that’s the right thing. I really do.”

Spending copious amounts of time looking at Twitter? Sound like anyone you know?

“... These players on all of our rosters have been working for nine months for this moment on Saturday, which then will lead into the next five-to-six months,” Sarkisian continued.

“The fact that somebody out there is going to take a player off of an NFL roster and tell somebody who’s been doing it for nine months, ‘Go kick rocks?’ That doesn’t sit well with me. I think that’s wrong. That morally is wrong.”

Somebody out there. I wonder who? To our delight, Sarkisian, a big basket weaving guy, not-so-shyly tap-dancing around Kiffin’s name was merely a precursor to another outspoken coach joining the mud-slinging party.

Dabo Swinney, whose Clemson squad will open the season on the road against Kiffin’s Tigers, also had something to say about it—and was far less subtle.

“... I would just say it’s kind of embarrassing,” Swinney said of NFL players returning to college. “I mean honestly, it’s just embarrassing that that’s where we are. I don’t blame the kids and people trying to take advantage of the system. I just think it’s embarrassing where we are with college football.

Dabo Swinney with a not-so-subtle message ahead of Clemson’s Week 1 matchup vs. LSU 👀 pic.twitter.com/xZJFUPp4m8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2026

“And we’ve been there for awhile. I just keep my energy, my focus on the things that I control and the things that matter and that’s these kids here and our team. But all that outside stuff, I mean, we just kind of—no pun intended—we just stay in our lane here at Clemson. Try to.”

Stay in our lane? That's pretty good. Earlier in his presser, Swinney, while talking LSU prep, quipped that he might get “turned in for tampering” because he watched practice footage of the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Wright’s Browns and Harris’s Saints in August. That's even better.

Finebaum railing against Kiffin? We’ve heard it before. The courts coming after Kiffin’s LSU? That movie is played out in college sports.

But coaches engaging in this kind of subliminal warfare and half-joking pot shots? The college football world is collectively like Michael Jackson in his Thriller jacket—we’re tossing popcorn in our mouths as we smile and enjoy the show.

This, and not lawsuits, restraining orders and injunctions, is the college football we know and love. And the best part is, the subliminal warfare will become hand-to-hand combat in Baton Rouge, both on Saturday night and on the second Saturday in November.

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