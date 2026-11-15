Clemson HC Dabo Swinney's Preseason QB Claims Backfire Following Georgia Tech Loss

At the ACC Kickoff, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney doubled down against one of the more common choices football programs make in this era of the game: getting a transfer quarterback.

After losing a three-year starter, Cade Klubnik, to the NFL Draft last season, the choice was to roll with longtime backup Christopher Vizzina, Trent Pearman or a pair of freshmen that Clemson picked up in the 2026 recruiting class. Swinney didn’t even think twice about adding another piece to the room.

At the conference in Charlotte back in July, he said that it was a decision that he believed in.

“We understand that, and if it doesn’t work out, we are going to be raked over the coals for that,” he said.

Now, Swinney’s at the front of a situation that has continued to hit within his program throughout this season.

Clemson is 6-4 in its first 10 games of the season, but in nearly every conference game, the Tigers have shown at least one sign of not leaving the contest with a win. They were still in the mix for the ACC Championship after beginning the conference slate 4-2, going into their matchup with Georgia Tech.

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However, the most deflating loss of Swinney’s tenure at Clemson was what happened next. It was also a full-circle one, with Georgia Tech’s 20-9 win over the Tigers at Memorial Stadium being the first time the Yellow Jackets won at Clemson since 2008. That was Swinney’s first game after he was appointed interim head coach.

250 games later, and history repeats itself.

Swinney and Clemson have had plenty of words that echo throughout their program facility, with one of them being “uncommon”. While that motto comes from when doing common things the uncommon way, “you command the attention of the world”.

That can go back to Swinney’s roster production, and while many of the opponents that Clemson’s seen this season used the transfer portal for a quarterback, the Tigers relied on who they had, even if there was a piece that could add more competition to the group.

Now, historical lows on the offensive side of the ball have seen Clemson hit a rock bottom in some sense.

“At the end of the day, you got to make decisions,” Swinney said in July. “You can’t make decisions that please everybody, and if you want to fail drastically, try to do that.”

Clemson is at a crossroads going forward, having two games against two top opponents to finish out the year: Duke and South Carolina. The Tigers are already bowl-eligible, but if there’s a mass exodus of players opting out of the final game of the year, we will know a lot about where the program stands heading into an important 2027 offseason.

The Tigers will kick off next against Duke on Friday at 7:30 p.m. from Wallace Wade Stadium.