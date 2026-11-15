Clemson QB Tait Reynolds Expected to Miss Remainder of 2026 Season

As many fans already know, Clemson starting quarterback Tait Reynolds went down with an injury on just the third offensive play of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

Details were scarce after the game, but it has now been announced that Reynolds suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and underwent surgery to repair it on Sunday morning, per a team release.

As mentioned, it was just the third play of the game for the Tigers when Reynolds slid on a seven-yard quarterback keeper run but struggled to return to his feet. He was then helped off the field by a pair of medical assistants who took him to the medical tent before leaving for the locker room.

Reynolds returned to the sideline later in the contest, and while he was able to walk, he had a brace on his left knee to support and stabilize it.

Backup Trent Pearman was thrown into the game for a few drives but struggled badly, completing just 33% of his passes and fumbling twice. The staff then turned to Christopher Vizzina, the former starter and current emergency option, who had injured his ankle ahead of the Week 10 matchup with Syracuse.

There were brief signs of life, but neither quarterback could get the offense going. Clemson managed just 228 yards to Georgia Tech’s 407 in the devastating 20-6 loss.

Following the game, head coach Dabo Swinney expressed optimism, calling Reynolds's injury “fluky” and saying doctors didn’t expect it to be anything long-term.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Tait’s getting an MRI. All I can tell you is it’s just kind of a fluky thing,” he said. “I mean, we had a really good opening drive and felt like we had good momentum, and all I can tell you is they said his knee was locked. It locked up on him, and they were trying to get it unlocked, and they couldn’t do that.”

“They didn’t think it was a long-term thing, but that he was definitely out for the game. So, that’s really all I know about until we get the MRI and go from there.”

As we now know, though, that clearly wasn’t the case.

Heading into a short week, it’s unclear who will start at quarterback for the Tigers. Vizzina played most of the game, but he was injured on the second-to-last offensive play, taking a brutal hit that left him stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

It's since been announced that Vizzina suffered a concussion on the play, and his timeline will be subject to successful progression through concussion protocol.

Swinney said during his post-game press conference that the staff will assess all options. However, the two primary signal callers they’ll be looking at throughout practice this week are Pearman and true freshman Brock Bradley, who’s logged just four offensive snaps on the season.

“We’ll assess everything,” he said. “Brock and Trent will probably be where we’ll start right there, and then we’ll see where Tait is.”

Clemson will return to action in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday to face off against the Duke Blue Devils, who boast one of the best defenses in the country. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.