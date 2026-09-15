Clemson HC Dabo Swinney Says Tait Reynolds Earned Quarterback Job From 'A Performance Deal'

This weekend will make a new first for Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, having a true freshman quarterback starting the earliest that he’s ever had one start in Week 3 of the season.

Tait Reynolds will begin the game behind center for the Tigers this weekend against North Carolina, having the privilege of kicking off ACC play for the program in 2026. He took over for redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina, who suffered a shoulder injury to his non-throwing arm and is expected to miss at least a week.

However, even if Vizzina was healthy, Swinney said that it would be Reynolds to start against the Tar Heels, saying he’s performed better than the senior in both of their limited action.

“This is a performance deal, and [Vizzina] had a lot of opportunity on just things that, you know, you grade him every play,” he said on Tuesday, “and the things that were there for him to keep the job, he didn’t do the routine things that he needs to do.”

Vizzina was named the starter at the beginning of the season to kick off the year with No. 11 LSU, but that game ended up being short-lived, losing 51-10. Entering the season, Swinney said that his returning quarterback was about three practices ahead of Reynolds to begin the season in terms of readiness.

But, in the win over Georgia Southern, Vizzina played three drives and threw a touchdown and an interception. Then, he was benched for Reynolds, but the injury kept him off the field. That’s when the freshman pulled away to get the starting job next week.

“Now, we’ve got two games, and we just feel like Tait has moved ahead, and in extended play especially, now that you’ve gotten into some games, you saw some things and he wasn’t perfect,” Swinney said.

Despite only being a three-star recruit coming out of high school, not attending many camps due to also being a baseball player in the offseason, Clemson has now seen what type of potential he brings into the fray for seasons to come. Swinney thinks it’s enough to take a gamble on to enter conference play with hopes to get back to the ACC Championship.

“We knew we had a kid coming in here who’s pretty special, and I think he’s got a bright, bright future and hopefully he gets off to a good start this week,” he said, “but he’ll get all the reps and we’re going to go play.”

It’s not just the things on the field that he’s been able to excited the coaching staff about, but it’s also his demeanor.

“It’s easy to see his talent,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s got a lot of moxie. I mean, he’s way beyond his years from a physical standpoint, obviously, and he’s a really gifted thrower, but he’s a very confident kid.”

So, Reynolds will be taking 70% of the snaps in practice now, but that doesn’t mean Vizzina is counted out for the remainder of the season. If he takes a step forward, and Reynolds takes a step back, it could mean the roles reverse once again.

For now, it will be a true freshman, though, being the earliest first-year quarterback to be named starter for Clemson since 1975.

“Anything can happen. I mean, everybody’s got to perform, no different than when CV was out there,” Swinney said. “He’s got to perform, but Tait has passed him and he’s won the job.”

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.