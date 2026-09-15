North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a 2-0 start in the 2026 season as they head into their ACC opener against the Clemson Tigers and Dabo Swinney.

Clemson has taken a step back over the last few years with Swinney’s unwillingness to embrace the transfer portal, and the Tigers were boat-raced in Week 1 against the LSU Tigers. Then they scored just 22 points in Week 2 against Georgia Southern.

The quarterback combo of Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina has left a lot to be desired for the Tigers, yet they’re still favored at home in this matchup.

UNC opened the season in Week 0 against TCU, pulling out an upset win. Last week, Belichick’s squad handled business against East Tennessee State, winning 35-3.

Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is averaging 9.9 yards per attempt this season, and the Tar Heels defense has allowed just 13 total points. Can Belichick’s group upset the Tigers at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 clash.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UNC +3.5 (-115)

Clemson -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

UNC: +140

Clemson: -166

Total

44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

North Carolina vs. Clemson How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, Disney+

North Carolina record: 2-0

Clemson record: 1-1

North Carolina vs. Clemson Key Player to Watch

Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback, UNC

Edwards didn’t have a massive game against TCU in Week 0, completing 16 of his 28 passes for 232 yards, but he wasn’t intercepted which helped UNC pull out a close win.

He then had a big game against East Tennessee State, completing 15 of 20 pass attempts for 244 yards and two scores.

Clemson was absolutely torched by LSU in Week 1, so it’ll be interesting to see how this defense holds up against another Power Four offense on Saturday.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams played inferior opponents in Week 2, but I came out of the week still concerned about this Clemson offense, which scored just 22 points and had under 400 yards of total offense in the win.

Clemson averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, and while the team’s defense held up much better than it did against LSU, it’s clear the Tigers have an issue at quarterback. Vizzina has been picked twice in 23 attempts this season while both quarterbacks are completing under 61 percent of their passes.

North Carolina’s defense shut down TCU in Week 0, allowing just 2.7 yards per carry and 175 yards through the air.

I think the Tar Heels can hang around in this game, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they upset this Clemson team that was completely outclassed against a Power Four team in Week 1.

Pick: UNC +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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