AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

What's the Holdup? Hopkins Trade to Arizona Still Not Official

Brad Senkiw

Is there a chance that DeAndre Hopkins ends up back in Houston?

Three weeks after the Texans agreed to send former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a pair of draft picks, it's a question worth asking.

The trade that shook up the league last month has yet to become official. 

Kliff Kingsbury, however, said Tuesday during a conference call with the media that he expects that to change within the next two weeks. 

"There's not concern, but those aren't official, as far as I know, at this point, but we'll get it done," the second-year Arizona head coach said. "Obviously the medical field and personnel have much bigger fish to fry at this point. And so, it's been slower than it would be, but I have no doubt it's going to be done before the (April 23 NFL) draft."

Kingsbury seems confident there will be no issues, but the fact is the trade can't become official until both Hopkins and Johnson pass physical examinations. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, that reportedly hasn't happened.

There doesn't appear to be a reason why either wouldn't pass their physicals. Johnson, who suffered a wrist injury last season, did pass a preliminary exam of the wrist already, although he was described as not having a full range of motion. 

COVID-19 has made much of the NFL's offseason process difficult to complete, but players still have access to doctors during the pandemic. 

However, if either player doesn't pass their physicals, a new deal would have to be worked out, and the time is running out on that. The NFL draft is scheduled April 23-25. The Texans are getting a second-round pick in this draft. The Cardinals gained a fourth-round selection, so if the deal isn't official in that two-week time frame, it throws another wrench into both teams' plans moving forward. 

Hopkins has said nothing to make anyone think he's leaving Houston on bad terms, but coach Bill O'Brien has been under criticism since making the trade and even defended it last week, saying giving up a three-time All-Pro receiver who had three years left on his current contract was made "in the best interest" of the team and that Hopkins wanted more money. 

Hopkins, meanwhile, has been embracing the Phoenix community and is excited about playing with quarterback Kyler Murray and legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald. 

The Central native, who played three years for the Tigers, did spend some time this week hanging out with and keeping up with Texans players, including former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

Hopkins had over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven seasons in Houston, including all with Watson at QB. He had double-digit touchdowns four times and made four Pro Bowls in Houston.

Johnson rushed for over 1,200 yards in 2016, his career season, but missed all but one game in 2017 and sat out six games last year with injuries. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Competition Set To Intensify At Corner

One of the goals for the Tigers during the spring was to gauge where the team stood at corner. After losing one starting corner and both safeties, there should be no shortage of competition for playing time in the Clemson secondary.

JP-Priester

'We’re All Effed. There’s No Other Way to Look at This, Is There?'

Could the Pandemic's wake reach the start of the college football season?

Zach Lentz

Dabo Swinney Confident His Players Are Staying In Shape

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is highly confident that his team is holding up their end when it comes to keeping in shape. Despite being spread out across the country, the culture he's created inside his program has instilled that kind of accountability in his players.

JP-Priester

Tigers Could Use Committee Approach At Nickel

One of the Tigers biggest challenges heading into 2020 will be replacing linebacker Isaiah Simmons. The Tigers could go to a committee approach in order to accomplish that

JP-Priester

What I Miss...

The world has shut down. There are no sports to attend, watch, cover. We are in a nation of shelter-in-place, cover your faces, stay inside. All because of a silent enemy — COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Zach Lentz

Recruiting Is Going Great For Swinney, Clemson

Clemson's recruiting class for 2021 currently features 10 prospects and is ranked second in the nation by both Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Travis Boland

Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers; 30th On SI's Big Board

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Draft Analysis: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

The same day the Clemson Tigers received some exciting news, that running back Travis Etienne was returning to school, they also received news that cornerback A.J. Terrell was leaving for the NFL.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Men's Basketball Loses Director of Recruiting

UAB head men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy has announced the additions of Phillip Pearson, Ryan Cross and Sidney Ball to his staff.

Press Release

An Extended Fall Camp? Not if Dabo has his way

Clemson's Swinney hopes to resume normal schedule as soon as possible, against modified fall camp

Christopher Hall