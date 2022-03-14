Clemson In 'Better Spot' At Corner This Spring

Dabo Swinney addressed how his cornerbacks have performed through the early parts of spring practice, with the head coach saying the Tigers are in a better spot than they were a season ago.

Having to replace two All ACC cornerbacks is never ideal, but that is exactly the situation the Clemson Tigers find themselves in this spring.

Andrew Booth Jr and Mario Goodrich, both first-team all-conference players a season ago, are headed to the NFL. However, Dabo Swinney likes the group of players the Tigers have and replacing those two will start with Sheridan Jones.

Jones is Clemson's most experienced returning player at the position, and Swinney has noticed a different look about the senior this spring.

"I really like where we are right there with that group," Swinney said after the team's fifth spring practice.

"Sheridan, really proud of him. He's playing with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger. Again, just developed and stayed the course and put the work in. He's done a nice job."

Juniors Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II also bring some experience to the room. Greene is still out recovering from an injury sustained last season, though, while Davis is still in the process of getting all the way back.

"Fred's back still got him in green," Swinney said. "Still not letting him tackle full speed. He's doing some tackling drills but we're not going to let him tackle full speed yet but he's doing everything else. A little bit of soreness, he's working through that, but he's gonna be fine."

Swinney is also hopeful that sophomore Nate Wiggins can take a big jump in his development this spring. After joining Clemson as part of the 2021 recruiting class, the head coach thinks Wiggins is as good a player that the Tigers have signed at the position during his tenure.

"Nate is just talent-wise, he's as good as we've signed here," Swinney said. "You know, we're still kind of polishing him up. He is a really, really good football player."

The Tigers also signed three corners in the last recruiting class. Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus signed during the early signing period and are both participating this spring. Swinney did note that Lukus has a shoulder that will need cleaning up but should be ready to go by fall camp.

Myles Oliver signed in February and is expected to join the team this summer. Then there's Andrew Mukuba. Last season's ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year can also play some corner, giving the Tigers a multitude of options, giving Swinney a reason to think that his team is better off than it was a season ago, despite the loss of both Booth and Goodrich.

"Toriano is as advertised," Swinney said. "Jeadyn Lukus, same thing. We've seen enough out of him right out of the gate; both those kids are going to be able to help us."

"It's a really talented group. Really, really talented group. Obviously, we've got Myles coming in here. Makuba's played some corner as well and could go play corner for us. We're in a better spot than we were this time last year. All the way around."

