Clemson Injury Update: Tigers Down Starter on Offense, Defense at South Carolina

In an injury-riddled season for Clemson, it's short-handed once again, especially at receiver, in a big rivalry game against the Gamecocks.

Clemson will be without a pair of starters against South Carolina on Saturday night.

Tigers' defensive end Xavier Thomas and receiver E.J. Williams were both listed on the official unavailible list released before the game. Thomas suffered a hamstring injury that limited him last week against Wake Forest as wellwhile Williams had been listed as day-to-day all week.

Thomas, who suffered the injury on Nov. 13, is one of Clemson's top edge rushers, producing 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss on the season. Justin Mascoll, who has 11 tackles on the seaosn but none for a loss, is the likely starter at Thomas' position.

Williams is out for the second consecutive game. Will Brown is listed behind him on the depth chart for this week, but Will Swinney made the spot start against Wake Forest. The absence of Williams, who has nine catches for 66 yards in nine games this year, leaves the Tigers low on receivers.

Clemson will also be without backup linebacker LaVonta Bentley when the ball is kicked off at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In an injury-riddled season, the Tigers do have a healthy backfield of Will Shipley and Kobe Pace for the second consecutive game. That duo rushed for over 100 yards each last week and will be a huge part of Clemson's hopes of winning its seventh consecutive game in the series against the Gamecocks.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!