Clemson’s Jerome Carter III Makes Special History Against Florida State With Sack, Interception

The Clemson Tigers saw all three phases of their units come to life in their win over the Florida State Seminoles. On defense, one of the defining factors was the four takeaways that they forced on their opponent.

One of those came from one of Clemson’s key transfers on that side of the ball, who recorded his first one as a Tiger under the lights of Doak Campbell Stadium. Interestingly enough, it was the son of a former Seminole: safety Jerome Carter III.

Growing up nearly 100 miles from Tallahassee, Florida, the campus where he played on Saturday, Carter’s father, Jerome Jr., was a defensive back for the Seminoles from 2001-04. He eventually went to the NFL, playing for the St. Louis Rams. However, when playing his father’s former school, Carter matched both of his records for interceptions and sacks in the game.

The Old Dominion transfer finished with a sack and an interception, matching his father in what will most likely be the only game he plays at Florida State.

“For Jerome to come in here tonight and have a sack and an interception, pretty cool for that young man,” head coach Dabo Swinney said.

The Seminoles were also a contender to land the ball hawk safety, who was known for his school record of six interceptions last season with the Monarchs before hitting the transfer portal following the 2025 season. However, even if it is with a house divided in the Carter household, the junior admits it could be an emotional moment the next time they embrace.

“When I go to hug him, I might cry, because it was a dream for me to come to this school,” he said. ‘I was a legacy kid, so I wanted to come and play here, but I never really got the chance. It was all in God’s plan.”

Carter’s big day came from the game plan, for which he gave plenty of credit to the coaching staff after the game. Clemson’s goal was to slow down the legs of Ashton Daniels, who has a double-digit amount of rushing touchdowns as Florida State’s quarterback this season.

The moment was there for the safety to take on the first drive of the game, being the first of only two sacks for the Tigers on Daniels in the game.

“We really harped on it this week,” Carter said. “When things break down, he’ll end up running, or he’s got the ability to run. So, that was just what we were coached up on.”

Then, on the interception, Carter read a deep shot to Florida State wideout Duce Robinson and forced the takeaway. After the game was over, he admitted it was great to open his interception account at Clemson.

The Tigers' defense was on fire at FSU 🐅



The Tigers forced four turnovers in a road win over Florida State. Elliot Washington II picked off two passes, Jerome Carter III added another INT, and Darien Mayo forced a third-quarter fumble.@ClemsonFB | @ClemsonTigers | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/xc7aNHSR9l — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 1, 2026

‘I’ve been waiting to get one the whole season,” he said. “So, I’ve seen the opportunity to go get one, and I went and got it for the team.”

Carter and the Tigers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Syracuse to face the Orange at noon.