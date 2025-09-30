The Biggest Thing Clemson Must Lean On vs. UNC
Coming off a bye week, Dabo Swinney’s 300th game as Clemson’s head coach couldn’t come at a more crucial time. The Tigers sit at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the ACC, facing North Carolina, which enters its conference opener with a 2-2 record.
This contest is only the second ever matchup between a multi-winning national championship coach and a multi-winning Super Bowl coach. With history and their season’s future on the line, Clemson can’t overcomplicate things as they have in past weeks.
To get back on track, in hopes of winning out on the season, they need to lean on what has been the most consistent part of the offense this year: Adam Randall and the run game.
Through four games, North Carolina has faced two Power Four opponents, TCU and UCF, and the glaring negative in those contests was their run defense, allowing a combined 401 yards on 69 attempts, which is nearly six yards per carry.
On the other side, Randall has been one of the few bright spots for Clemson, rushing for 338 yards and three touchdowns on just 57 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt in four starts. The converted wideout also could have a chance to exploit their secondary as the Tar Heels struggled against quarterbacks who can extend plays.
Clemson’s success on the ground may hinge on whether Randall and the offensive line can consistently win the battle at the line of scrimmage. But even if the hot streak continues for the bulky back, the Tigers can’t solely rely on him.
However, that also starts with spreading the carries out more evenly across the position group. Regardless of how well Adam Randall has played, he can’t be taking almost every snap out of the backfield.
In recent contests, defenses could read when the offense was switching up from a run to a pass play, as Randall would frequently come out during pass plays to catch his breath, but that needs to stop.
Garrett Riley needs to start turning to their two young backs, Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume, who have barely received any snaps this season.
Giving these players meaningful touches could not only keep Randall fresh but also make Clemson’s offense less predictable. Davidson and Eziomume bring different skill sets that could open up new lanes and force UNC’s defense to respect multiple threats in the backfield rather than one.
If Clemson can successfully incorporate them, the Tigers have a chance to regain their rhythm and put themselves in a prime position to win.