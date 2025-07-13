Clemson Lands Another 2026 Defensive Back Commitment
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen continue to strengthen the secondary, picking up another 2026 commitment at safety.
Blake Stewart announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night, becoming the 21st commitment of the 2026 cycle. The four-star safety, according to Rivals, is the No. 26-ranked safety in the class.
Stewart chose the Tigers over Vanderbilt, Michigan and Miami, who were his other final choices. He attends Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, and will enter his last season committed to the reigning ACC champion.
The Fairburn, Georgia, native “displayed impressive processing speed as he was quick to read and react”, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins. The 6-foot, 175-pound safety also played baseball, basketball, lacrosse and ran track throughout his athletic career.
The 2026 class will see lots of talent at the safety position, where Steward will join fellow commits Kaden Gebhardt and Kentavion Anderson. Under safety coach Mickey Conn, the three will hope to see the same success as many other safeties at the school, with some going to the NFL Draft after their time at Clemson.
Swinney gave Stewart the official offer in January, following a visit during the 2024 season. He returned to campus in March and will now call the campus his home next year, following one more year at Woodward.
Stewart is now the second player from the academy to go to Clemson. The Tigers got a commitment in 2023 from defensive end A.J. Hoffler, who was with the program for two seasons before transferring to Georgia Tech.
The Tigers now move a step closer towards the Top 10 of the 2026 recruitment rankings, moving to 11th, according to 247Sports. With a few more pieces waiting to come together, should Clemson play its cards right, the program could jump back into the Top 10, which was where it was in the spring.
While the 2026 cycle holds a strong class of offensive line pieces, Allen’s defense picks up another athletic safety in Stewart, who will look to find success with the Tigers in years to come.