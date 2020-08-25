Football is a true team sport and it's often said how players grow together and become family through all the blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to be successful as a program.

For a pair of Clemson players, that sense of brotherhood takes on a literal sense for WR Brannon Spector and LB Baylon Spector.

The Spector brothers are stepping to large roles this fall with the younger Spector, Brannon, earning his stripes through fall camp at wide receiver while his elder brother, Baylon, is holding down the fort at linebacker.

Baylon discussed the bond the two share and how playing together at Clemson has brought the duo closer together. The redshirt junior said he's enjoyed watching his brother compete and improve as he enters his redshirt freshman season.

"Oh, it's great. Watching him come along from spring to fall camp through another spring to now is huge," Spector said. "Brannon has improved so much and you can tell. He just runs confidently out there and it is fun. I enjoy watching him go out there and do what he does making catches."

The elder Spector said that there isn't a true sibling rivalry and in fact, stated he's faster than Brannon and that his younger brother is a little afraid of him.

"I always joke with him that I'm faster and I'd like to race him. But it is not a big rivalry. I think he's scared of me if we were to come across the middle. But it's fun and I like going up against him every day," Baylon said.

The linebacker added that having his brother with him at Clemson has strengthened their relationship.

"It's definitely got stronger. He's on the other side of the ball so meetings and stuff we really don't see each other that much," Baylon said. "But off the field, we hang out as much as possible. We live in the same neighborhood so we see each other more than when he was (living) on campus. I just enjoy seeing him out there and watching him do what he does."

