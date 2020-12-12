Orange Britches, Ian Book and Rematch With Notre Dame

They say it is hard to beat a team twice in the same season but Clemson is hopeful to do just that Saturday afternoon in the ACC title game against Notre Dame.

In arguably the most anticipated ACC title game in conference history, the Tigers are in a position to be much healthier this time around as they seek to win a sixth straight conference championship game.

With a title on the line, we know that means it'll be Orange Britches time in Charlotte and for the second game in a row for Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers.

"The orange britches are always a big deal around here," Patterson said. "You just know that at that point of the season we're getting towards the end where all the big games are about to happen. So that's always exciting."

Patterson said it was a jubilant locker room following the title game-clinching as the team knew it would get the chance to achieve some redemption in the conference title game against the Irish.

"We've been wanting that rematch for a while now. It was a very close game the last time. So we have to make sure we're super prepared and ready for everything they got this time around," he said.

That is easier said than done however and the Tigers realize they'll be tested again by Irish QB Ian Book and his talented offensive line.

"Ian Book is really talented and I think part of (his success in the first game) was the offensive line. They are one of the better offensive lines in the country this year so they make it tougher just to get to him in general but I don't think that is anything our defensive line has to worry about."

With Tyler Davis, James Skalski, and Mike Jones Jr all set to return for the rematch, the Tigers' front seven will have a much-needed boost in the front seven. It also doesn't hurt that Trevor Lawrence returns on offense following the Covid-19 absence last month.

Patterson is confident this time around, the gang will be better prepared for the heavyweight showdown in Bank of America Stadium.

"We definitely have to keep in him the pocket better and not let him run like he did the last time we played them," Patterson said.