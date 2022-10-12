Trenton Simpson is Ready for the Jordan Travis Challenge

For Trenton Simpson, the game at Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. is the reason he's a linebacker.

The Clemson star defender can't wait to chase quarterback Jordan Travis around Doak Campbell Stadium, and the speedy Tiger is confident that he can.

"Now this is my type of game right here because I know I'm fast and he's fast and it's a challenge to me," Simpson said. "This is definitely going to be a challenge, but I'm ready. That's why we're going to practice hard this week. I'll have a great week of preparation, but I know that I can go get him down, so I'll be ready."

Simpson is quite quick. So is Travis. The FSU signal-caller is coming off his best rushing game of the year as he went for 108 yards in a 19-17 loss at No. 15 NC State. Travis has produced over 1,500 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in five seasons.

He averages 5.2 yards every time he gets out of the pocket and across the line of scrimmage. Travis also uses his legs to create passing opportunities down the field as he's thrown for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Clemson comes into this game allowing just 2.3 yards per rush, which is second-best in the country. Simpson, who leads the Tigers with 36 tackles, is a big reason for that.

"They definitely have a lot of explosive weapons, starting with the quarterback," Simpson said. "He's very elusive so just have to cage him up and not let him use his feet too much."

Here are some other notes from Simpson's Tuesday interview with the media:

Simpson feels like he's become comfortable playing the WILL linebacker role after playing SAM the last two seasons. He said it's his "natural position" and utilizes his speed and being able to get to the quarterback.

Simpson on being excited to play at FSU: "They've had some great players go through there, but it's just being focused going out there, handling my business and trying to make sure we get the victory Saturday. That's the main focus."

"He's definitely getting on us a lot more and bringing the aggression. But I feel like that's what we all need and it helps our defense all be on the same page and we all have the same goal. So if coach gets on you, he just want the best for you." On attention and being an NFL draft prospect: "I'm present in the moment, just enjoying my college season. I'm trying to be the best teammate I can, just trying to go out there every week and handle my part. And if I continue to play well, everything will take care of itself. I really just focus on being in the now and taking advantage of all my opportunities I have every day."

