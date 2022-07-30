Clemson Linebackers' Knowledge Level Isn't a Concern for Dabo Swinney

It took until deep into July before Dabo Swinney quit seeing former Clemson linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector at the Tigers' facility.

The duo worked out in Clemson for months preparing for NFL training camp, and once the Tigers take the field for fall camp on Aug. 5, you'd think Swinney will miss the experience and knowledge of those linebackers, who combined to play more than 3,000 snaps.

Maybe not, though. Clemson's defense offers a lesser experienced but immensely talented group of linebackers in 2022, led by All-ACC preseason selection Trenton Simpson.

"We won't have anybody that's (as knowledgeable as Skalski and Spector), but they don't have to be," Swinney said. "They just need to be them. It's our job as coaches to meet our players where they are and then we get them to where they need to be."

Clemson still has LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire, who know exactly what's expected.

"LaVonta, Maguire, these guys are going into their fourth year," Swinney said. "They've got three or four years of a lot of knowledge. They just don't have the same amount of playing experience like Skalski, a guy like that. But they do have a lot of knowledge, and I think as they add the experience to it, they're gonna be awesome."

It's certainly possible that the talent of this year's linebackers helps mask the lack of experience, and it won't take long into the season for the knowledge meter to go way up for a group that's expected to run at least six-deep. Three newcomers could also work their way into the mix.

"Trenton has worked his butt off," Swinney said. "Jeremiah Trotter, he's a natural and he's been here one year. So he's certainly not where Skalski is from a knowledge standpoint but he's pretty dang good. He's got great instincts for the game. Barrett Carter, same thing. We've got a really good group. Sergio (Allen) has made progress.

"Collectively as a group...this is a very functional group of backers that I think are going to do some special things. I think you'll see us play a lot more people, rotations, in any situation. Regardless of score, regardless of field position, I think you'll see more guys in the game at that position and I think that's a reflection of the confidence Wes has in those guys and just their overall ability and knowledge."

