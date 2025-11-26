Cade Klubnik Set to Break Clemson Record, A Look at His Time as a Tiger
Through the good and the bad, and there’s been plenty of both, one thing that’s never really been in doubt is Clemson Tigers’ quarterback Cade Klubnik’s unwavering commitment to the program.
During his final game at Memorial Stadium last week, Tigers fans gave Klubnik a warm ovation to honor his time in the orange and white.
“That was a really cool moment,” Klubnik said. “It meant a lot, it meant a lot, I mean, I don’t really have any words to describe it. Just a really cool moment that, you know, I feel like I’ve just gave everything I have in the last four years, and there’s been so many great moments and tough moments, too.”
As he prepares for his last regular-season game, Klubnik will become the quarterback to have started the most games for the Tigers once they take the field against the University of South Carolina this Saturday.
After arriving as a five-star recruit and the top quarterback prospect in the country, Klubnik will leave ranking among the program's top-five in major passing statistics like yards, touchdowns and completions.
That doesn’t mean his time at Clemson hasn’t been a roller coaster, though.
The Texas native burst onto the scene as a true freshman, helping lead the Tigers to a comeback win over No.14 Syracuse after entering the game in the third quarter. He put his superhero cape back on later in the season, becoming the first reserve player to be named MVP of the ACC Championship after entering the game and throwing for 279 yards and finishing with a passing and rushing touchdown during Clemson’s win over No.24 North Carolina.
He and the team showed signs of regression the following year, finishing unranked at 9-4, with all four losses coming against ACC opponents. Clemson kicked off the season with a 28-7 blowout loss to Duke. His worst performance of the season came during the Tigers’ 24-17 loss to North Carolina State, when he threw two interceptions without tallying a touchdown pass.
When reflecting on his disappointing sophomore year, Klubnik explained that he faced a great deal of criticism after falling short of expectations following a promising freshman campaign.
"Everybody kind of told me I sucked, and wasn't very good," Klubnik said. "A lot of people wanted me out of Clemson."
As a junior, the former five-star responded with one of the best single-season performances in program history while leading Clemson to a College Football Playoff Appearance. His 36 passing touchdowns tied Tigers legends Tajh Boyd and Trevor Lawrence for the second-highest single-season passing touchdown total in program history. That year, he became just the third player in conference history to win multiple ACC Championship MVPs, throwing 262 yards and four passing touchdowns (tied an ACC Championship record) during a win over No.8 SMU.
His resurgence earned him a significant amount of hype heading into his senior year, even being projected to land as the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure,” Reid said. “He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix.”
After seeing his draft stock take a tumble following a lackluster start to the season, Klubnik has returned to form during the second half of the season. After throwing five interceptions during the first six games of the season, he has not thrown a single interception in the past four games.
He showcased convincing grit during Clemson’s 46-46 loss to Duke, completing 75% of his passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.
As his collegiate career winds down, Klubnik has now placed an emphasis on pouring positivity into his future successor, Chris Denson.
“[I spent] 20-30 minutes with him this morning, right before I came in here, just talking life. Talking football. Just trying to pour into him,” Klubnik said at a press conference on November 25. “I was blessed with DJ [Uiagalelei] when I got here and Hunter Johnson and Hunter Helms, and Paul [Tyson] my sophomore year. And I had so many older guys that have lived through life when I got here that that they were pouring into me. And now I get to kind of do that back.”
Klubnik’s final regular-season game with Clemson will take place against South Carolina on Saturday at noon ET, broadcast live on the SEC Network.