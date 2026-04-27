Clemson Misses Out on Fifth Offensive Lineman of 2027 Cycle

The Clemson Tigers have offered 10 offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, but haven't seen much success so far; now, half of those prospects have chosen elsewhere, leaving the program with zero commitments at the position heading into May.

Less than 24 hours after announcing his commitment date, interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller has made his decision, picking the Florida Gators over Clemson, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida State, Penn State, Iowa, Arizona State and SMU.

He'll join Maxwell Hiller, a former Clemson target and one of the top three players in the country, on the Gators' line ahead of the 2027-28 season.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Peyton Miller has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 305 IOL from Anna, TX chose the Gators over Texas Tech, Clemson, and Texas



“I want to help the Gators become champions again!”https://t.co/Jbev27Jbu9 pic.twitter.com/wp0sXDy18q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 27, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound center is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 68 overall player, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 12 player in the state of Texas, according to ESPN's SCNEXT 300 rankings.

The Tigers have been in contact with Miller for a while now, dating back to June 2025, when he impressed at Dabo Swinney's high school camp and left with an offer. Since then, he's been back on campus twice, including this past season for Clemson's matchup against Syracuse and, most recently, stopping by for the program's annual Elite Retreat in the first week of March.

Other schools kept him busy with visits, too, though. Those include SMU, which hosted him for a whopping eight unofficial visits since early 2024, Texas Tech (6), Oklahoma (5) and Texas (3).

Florida's late emergence, however, proved too much for the other programs to overcome. The Gators didn't offer Miller until December 2025, just five months ago, and he's made only one unofficial visit. But that trip was enough to spark an official visit, a crystal ball prediction and, ultimately, a commitment.

Miller still has official visits scheduled with several of his other suitors, though whether he takes them now that he's committed remains to be seen. Those include SMU (May 1), Clemson (May 29-31), Texas (June 5) and Texas Tech (June 12).

Missing out on the top center in the country certainly stings for Clemson, especially considering that the program has no commits on the entirety of the offensive line as of now.

Luckily, the Tigers are still in the mix for four-star, in-state product Nate Carson, who recently included the school in his top five finalists, and four-star Reed Ramsier, who is a former teammate of Clemson true freshman Chance Barclay.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke has also been heavily recruiting offensive tackles Elijah Hutcheson — who was recently crystal balled to the Tigers — and Carter Jones, who included Clemson in his top four this past Sunday.