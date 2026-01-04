Clemson Misses Out on 5-Star Recruit During All-America Game Announcement

With Early Signing Day having passed in December, the focus has now shifted to the class of 2027, and the Clemson Tigers had a chance to start the new year strong before missing out on a top prospect.

During the Under Armour All-American Game, five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant announced that he will be committing to LSU.

Hello tiger family 🐯🐯 @LSUfootball — Jaiden “Boog” Bryant 🦍 (@jboog24_) January 4, 2026

The South Carolina native was also considering Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Bryant is a five-star prospect, the No.34 overall prospect in the country and the fifth-best player at his position.

247Sports’ director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, views him as a future difference-maker on a contending team.

“Should be viewed as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful that can force his way into the backfield and make stops,” Ivins said. “Followed up an impressive junior campaign with a strong showing during practices for the annual Under Armour All-America Game.”

As an athletic, twitchy edge, Bryant often gets a head start on offensive lineman with a quick get-off before catching them off guard with a pass-rushing move.

“Flashes impressive get-off and is quick to build momentum,” Ivins said. “Sets the tone on the corner by initiating contact and trying to ram his way through opponents before sliding inside or outside.”

During his sophomore season at Irmo High School, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect overwhelmed opposing quarterbacks by finishing with 18.5 sacks, 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and four forced fumble

Through two varsity seasons, he has totaled 136 tackles, 21.5 sacks and 31 tackles-for-loss.

Several players from the Irmo/Dutchfork area have attended Clemson, most recently starting wide receiver Antonio Williams and backup quarterback Will Taylor.

The town also carries historical significance for Clemson, as Marion Reeves, the Clemson Tigers’ first African-American player, is from Irmo.

He is teammates with four-star offensive tackle Nate Carson, who has an offer from Clemson among several other top-tier programs.

If Bryant ended up becoming a Tiger, he would have been Clemson’s highest-rated prospect in the class of 2027.

Up to this point of the recruiting cycle, Clemson’s highest-rated prospect in the upcoming class is wide receiver Daniel Wimbley, while their highest-rated defensive prospect is three-star Max Brown, brother of current Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown.

Bryant also would have been the only defensive lineman to commit to Clemson in the class of 2027.

Besides Bryant, other Clemson targets that participated in Saturday’s game include five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, five-star safety Chance Gilbert, five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson and four-star tight end Grant Haviland.

