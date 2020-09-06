SI.com
Nyles Pinckney's Fully Healthy, Ready For 2020

JP-Priester

Heading down the stretch of the 2019 season, things were looking up for Clemson defensive tackle Nyle Pinckney. The Tigers were headed for a fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance and Pinckney was on his way to being named third-team All-ACC. 

Offseason ankle surgery would derail that momentum though, and with players being sent home halfway through spring practice due to the pandemic, the Tigers fifth-year senior suddenly found himself facing a long road back to health. 

"I had surgery over the offseason to make my ankle better, and it was a long process," Pinckney said. "I was in a boot for probably six to eight weeks. I had to kind of learn how to walk again by walking a different way because I was in a boot for so long."

Spending so much time in that walking boot took its toll. Pinckney had his good days and his bad days, but he stayed the course, spending much of his spring and summer finding different ways to stay in shape.

"I lost muscle, different things like that, it was a hard process," Pinckney said. It was frustrating because some days are harder than others. I learned, just simple stuff that you did since you were younger, so that's the way I kind of just stayed in shape. I just found different ways. I rode bikes, I ran underwater in the pool, the underwater treadmill, the ultra g. Different ways to keep myself in shape until I was actually cleared to run again."

Pinckney has now come out on the other side. He's in as good of shape as he's ever been, and now he's just focused on building off of what he was able to accomplish last season.

"It was a frustrating time, and as of today it was worth it," Pinckney said. "I'm in good shape right now. I was able to keep my weight where I needed it to be and I just feel I'm in the right place."

