Brandon Streeter Provides Insight Into How He Will Manage QB's In Spring

Clemson's quarterback room, which has lacked depth at times during the 2021 season, is about to get a shot in the arm.

Cade Klubnik, the top-rated quarterback in the country and SI All-American candidate, will join the Tigers in January, giving the Tigers two blue-chip prospects on the roster when the team starts spring practice in March.

With DJ Uiagalelei being so inconsistent in his first season as the full-time starter, some outside the program see a battle at quarterback on the horizon. However, new offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach Brandon Streeter sees things a little differently. His message to not only Uiagalelei and Klubnik, but also to every quarterback on the roster, will be simple.

“It is really not to just DJ, but to all of them," Streeter said. "Just continue to improve. That is what I saw (UIagalelei) do, really, especially in the second half of the year. Just battling through the adversity, like I mentioned earlier, but the improvement and never backing down to always finding something to get better at."

The Tigers will return every quarterback on the roster outside of Taisun Phommachanh, who entered the transfer portal after the end of the regular season, and Streeter is excited about the potential he sees at the position for next season. When the Tigers do get set to start spring practice, his goal is to take it one day at a time and let the chips fall where they may.

“I think we are going to have a heck of a team coming back and we have some great guys that we just signed and we are really excited about those guys coming into the mix," Streeter said. "That is what spring ball is for, it is kind of, ‘Alright, let’s put the pieces of the puzzle out on the table now, and let's kinda put it together one practice at a time.’ Competition is always good. At every position, there is always going to be competition. It makes them all better."

Iron sharpens iron. It's an old adage that all coaches like to use to describe how competition makes everyone better. With Uiagalelei and Klubnik in the mix, as well as Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles, Streeter thinks there will be no shortage of that competition in the spring, and that will make all four players better, something that should bode well for the Tigers.

“I’m excited for all three of the quarterbacks that I have and the fourth one coming in, ‘Hey, compete. Get better,'" Streeter said. "That is what they have done.”

