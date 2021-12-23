'Good Little Competition' Going Between Helms, Wiles at Backup QB

Being a backup quarterback comes with its own unique set of challenges. That player has to prepare just like the starter, never knowing when his number might be called, or if it will be called.

With Taisun Phommachanh electing to transfer, the role of backup quarterback once again falls on the shoulders of Hunter Helms. The redshirt freshman from Columbia began the season backing up DJ Uiagalelei, while Phommachanh was recovering from an Achilles injury.

Helms is now once again one play away from getting his shot to lead the Clemson offense as the No. 19 Tigers get set to face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29. Despite, the loss of Phommachanh, it's a situation new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is extremely comfortable with.

"With Hunter, you know, he is a kid that really understands the big picture," Streeter said. "And with any backup quarterback, the message to them is you have to prepare like you're the starter."

However, Streeter was quick to point out that true freshman Billy Wiles, a walk-on out of Stone Bridge High in Virginia, isn't making it easy on Helms, and that the competition is making both players better.

"Same thing with Billy Wiles," Streeter said. "Billy Wiles has come on very, very strong. And there's a good little competition right now with Hunter and Billy and they're making each other better. There's no question about it."

Currently, the Tigers have just three quarterbacks on the roster, making it easier for the staff to divvy up the snaps in practice. It gives both Helms and Wiles plenty of opportunities to impress the coaches.

While Helms certainly has the edge when it comes to experience, Streeter said there's also a lot to like when it comes to the skill set of Wiles. However, right now, the Tigers' new offensive coordinator is just looking for consistency, and he's liked what he's seen to this point from both players.

"With just three guys right now, it's an opportunity for both of them to get a lot of reps," Streeter said. "Then as a quarterback's coach, I'm looking for consistency. You know, how consistent can you be with your decision making and that allows me to have trust in that person. So those are the two things and they both have done a really, really good job. Obviously, Hunter has been here a year longer, so he understands the offense, maybe just a little bit more but Billy's coming on really strong too."

