Uiagalelei Healthier, More Confident as Clemson Preps for Cheez-It Bowl

DJ Uiagalelei's first season as the full-time starter at Clemson hasn't gone quite the way most envisioned.

A lack of continuity along the offensive line and inconsistent play at wide receiver helped lead to an up and down season for the sophomore quarterback. Although the biggest issue might have been the injuries that ravaged the Tigers on the offensive side of the ball. Uiagalelei himself also fell victim on more than one occasion.

As Clemson prepares for their December 29 matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Uiagalelei is still sporting the big, bulky brace on his knee, due to a sprained PCL, and a splint on the index finger of his throwing hand. However, new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter thinks the two weeks off before the Tigers began bowl prep has really helped his young quarterback.

"Absolutely 100%," Streeter said. "He had two weeks off before we practiced again for the bowl. And, you know, he's looking really good."

The rest, along with regular treatment, has really helped Uiagalelei start the healing process, but the biggest thing, according to Streeter, is the quarterback now having a better understanding of how to better take care of his body during a long, grueling season.

"He's had an opportunity to get a lot of rehab and rest, which is very critical this time of year," Streeter said. "You know, you got a long season, so you gotta be able to manage that and that's always a challenge for young kids that really don't know how to do that, as far as taking care of their body for a lengthy amount of time, and he's bought into that."

While it might be several weeks into the offseason before Uiagalelei is able to fully heal, Streeter said the quarterback is off to a great start and that it's already showing on the practice field as the Tigers prepare for the Cyclones.

"You can definitely tell by coming back out here for practice, for bowl prep, that he's taking care of his body and he's feeling better, and he's feeling more confident."

