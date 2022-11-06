Streeter Admits He Needs to Get Will Shipley More Involved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It was not the night Will Shipley and fourth-ranked Clemson envisioned when they traveled to South Bend to play Notre Dame.

From the jump, the Irish dominated the Tigers, getting a blocked punt, a pick-six, and 263 rushing yards in a 35-14 victory at South Bend Stadium.

Clemson, who saw its 14-game winning streak snapped, rushed for just 90 yards, but it was not because of running back Will Shipley. The Tigers' leading rusher gained 63 yards on 12 carries and scored one touchdown.

Shipley was one of the few bright spots for the Tigers on a day when the offense was held to 281 yards.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 27 of 39 passes for 191 yards. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata with 1:35 to play, but the game was already way out of reach.

"We just did not execute well enough and in the end, we did not do good things," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "It comes down to being in an open week and we did not get it done and that starts with me, offensively.

"I am just making sure I am getting guys ready to go and I am getting them in the right places."

Streeter admits he needs to do a better job of getting Shipley in the right places and specifically getting him the football more. The sophomore had seven carries for 52 yards in the first half, yet carried the ball five times in the second half.

Some of that was due to the Tigers (8-1) falling behind late in the game.

"I still should have given him some more guaranteed touches," Streeter said. "I don't know how many he had total, 17 or 18 or something like that, but rushing he did not have enough where I can guarantee the touch.

"There was not an outlet screen to it or something like that. Once again, I have to get him the ball more because he was doing some really good things."

Besides his 12 carries, Shipley caught five passes for 17 yards and was targeted five times in the loss.

Clemson will return home for the final three games of the season next Saturday when they take on a Louisville team that has won four straight games. Kickoff for the matchup with the Cardinals is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

