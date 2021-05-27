Clemson OC Tony Elliott Expects Georgia Defense to Add Talent Through Transfer Portal

On an appearance on ACC Network's Packer and Durham Show, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says attention has been turned to the Sept. 4 showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs, who will likely join Clemson as a top-5 football team when polls are released later this summer.

"We've started our offseason preparation for Georgia. (Bulldogs are an) outstanding football club," Elliott said Thursday. "They've got a lot of guys coming back on defense. We know they're going to add a couple of guys probably from the transfer perspective and they're going to be very, very talented."

That last part about adding talent is quite interesting since there are multiple reports that Georgia could bring in former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was dismissed from the team in February and is facing gun and drug charges. However, there are reports that those charges could be dropped soon and Kendrick could be leaving the transfer portal for Athens.

That'll add some intrigue into a game in which the Bulldogs could know a great deal about what the Tigers want to do on both sides, so the Clemson coaches are likely putting together a sound game plan to challenge a good Georgia squad.

"It's gonna be a highly competitive game, but that's really where we started," Elliott said. "One thing that's great about our program is we treat every game as the biggest game of the season, so the preparation is not going to be any different depending upon who we open with."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.