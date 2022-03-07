Clemson Offensive Observations as Week 2 of Spring Football Begins

The media was allowed to watch about five periods of Clemson's practice in what's scheduled to be the final viewing until the Orange and White spring game.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The second week of spring practice kicked off Monday afternoon at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

The media was allowed to watch about five periods of action in what's scheduled to be the final viewing until the Orange and White spring game. Here are some offensive observations from the Tigers' fourth practice:

Clemson was quite slim in terms of tight end numbers Monday. Jake Briningstool, who's been working as the No. 1 TE on the depth chart with Davis Allen and Sage Ennis out all spring, wasn't working with the position group. Only Luke Price, Will Blackston and Banks Pope were catching passes during media-viewing drills.

Running back Will Shipley isn't practicing, but he's still participating as the team's leading rusher from last season is still rehabbing. He helped out by poking running backs with the "knockout stick" during drills. Physically, Shipley looks really good and could probably suit up tomorrow if there was a game.

Troy Stellato was not going through drills with the receivers. He appeared to have suffered an injury during the last practice that was open to the media, but there's been no official update on his status.

Receiver Will Taylor spent his off day from baseball hanging out with the football team. Taylor is still working his way back from an ACL tear last football season, but the two-sport athlete could be back on the baseball team at some point this season.

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik ran a duo drill alongside starter DJ Uiagalelei. While it might have been a coincidence that those two went at the same time, Klubnik is getting plenty of opportunities with just two other quarterbacks on the spring roster.

Receiver Adam Randall is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, but the freshman looks and plays bigger than that. He moved around really well Monday and played fast for someone participating in just his fourth college practice.

Receiver Beaux Collins got work and coaching from Dabo Swinney and C.J. Spiller during punt return drills.

