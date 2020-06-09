AllClemson
Clemson Offer "Feels Like a Dream" For Gulliver Prep's Armella

Christopher Hall

Clemson has enjoyed its share of recruiting success in the state of Florida and has no plans of slowing down. The Tigers have already begun taking its pick of the litter from the Sunshine State for the 2022 cycle going after four-star linebacker Alfonzo Allen, Jr. and now four-star offensive tackle Julian Armella. 

Armella is heading into his first season as a transfer for Gulliver Prep after helping St. Thomas Aquinas to a 15-0 season in 2019. The Raiders captured last season's Class 7A State Title and defeated Saint Louis (Hawaii) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series to become the high school national champions.

A five-star recruit according to Rivals, he recently acquired an offer from the Tigers and has 34 division one offers to mull over heading into this junior campaign. Recruiting analysts have described the 6-6, 300-pound Armella as a rising star and one of the top targets in the 2022 class. The Gulliver Prep standout spoke exclusively with AllClemson.com about his Clemson offer and his outlook on the recruiting process. 

"My initial reaction on the offer was it felt like I was in a dream. As of right now, I have an offer from 34 different division one schools. I pray and thank God for the position he has put me in," Armella said. 

Among the many teams courting Armella and his athletic abilities include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Texas A&M. 

The son of early 90s FSU lineman Enzo Armella III, the Seminole legacy admits he has been in contact with a lot of schools but no program has really taken the lead yet. 

"I am looking for a place that feels like home once I visit. I am also looking for a place that I can win and meet all types of people," he said. 

Despite being one of many in the hunt, the Tigers appear to be in a favorable position heading to the middle of summer. 

My overall perception of the Clemson program is that they are a great football team, but most importantly a great academic program. They also have many connections," Armella said. 

While he has flirted with the idea of dropping his top-10 list in the near future, He's taking his time on any official commitment announcement. 

"I want to make my decision either in the middle of my senior year or at the end of my senior season because I want to fully grow and be a part of the recruiting process when I take my five official visits." 

