Clemson Officially Signs Three-Star Receiver, Son of Former NFL WR

While the majority of their recruiting class has already been signed, the Clemson Tigers added another piece Wednesday, securing a commitment from a promising three-star wide receiver.

Keil McGriff, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound pass catcher out of Gainesville, officially signed with Clemson.

In an interview with Clemson on SI, the senior described joining the Tigers as a goal he’s chased for years.

"It means a lot to commit to a place like Clemson. This has been in my mind since I was 9-10 years old," McGriff said. "Coach Swinney is amazing, the whole staff is amazing."

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, McGriff is a three-star recruit who is ranked as the 54th best athlete in the nation.

Besides Clemson, Rivals also lists that he has offers from programs like Louisville and Western Kentucky. He first reported his offer from the Tigers on Feb.1 after being visited by Clemson wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham.

After throwing for 4,400 yards and 44 touchdowns during the first two seasons of his high school career as a quarterback at Newberry High School, McGriff transitioned to receiver and hauled in 44 passes for 737 yards and six touchdowns.

While he appeared poised to continue building at his new position, a preseason ankle injury required surgery and ultimately cut his high school career short.

"I’m just happy and ready to be playing ball again," McGriff said.

His father, Travis, spent three seasons as an NFL wide receiver with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons after a memorable career with the Florida Gators.

He was also productive in the Arena League, earning Rookie of the Year honors with the Orlando Predators in 2003 and ultimately catching 158 passes for 2,290 yards and 45 receiving touchdowns.

During his time at Florida, he helped lead the Gators win a National Championship in 1996 and earned All-American and All-SEC honors during his final season in Gainesville in 1998. He appeared in 45 games through five seasons, hauling in 123 passes for 2,057 yards and 14 touchdowns.

McGriff's best season at Florida came in 1998, when he caught 70 passes for an SEC record 1,357 yards and ten touchdowns.

He comes from a long line of athletes, with his grandfather Lee earning All-SEC honors as a receiver at Florida and his great-grandfather running track for the program.

While Clemson already has productive returning receivers in players like Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, McGriff could factor into the program’s offensive future.