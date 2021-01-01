Clemson vs. Ohio State: 5 Buckeyes to Watch in Sugar Bowl

Here are five Ohio State players who could play major roles in the College Football Playoff semifinal's outcome against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

You've probably heard or read it a thousand times, but once more won't hurt you: This is not the same Ohio State team that Clemson beat in last year's Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes lost a ton of NFL talent on both sides of the ball and have a very different feel despite only playing six games this season. That doesn't mean they lack talent. OSU has had a top-5 recruiting class in two of the last three cycles.

Head coach Ryan Day has also used the NCAA transfer portal to make his team better, and while most college football fans know Justin Fields and Chris Olave well from last season, there are plenty of other Buckeyes to keep an eye on in Friday's 8 p.m. Sugar Bowl. Here are five Ohio State players who could play major roles in the College Football Playoff semifinal's outcome:

Trey Sermon: The Oklahoma transfer produced 331 of his 675 rushing yards in one game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship, so he's playing well at the right time. Sermon has been in a committee approach in the backfield with Master Teague, who got hurt last game, but this is a ball-handler with big-play potential. Clemson won't have to worry about J.K. Dobbins this year, but the Tigers can't sleep on Sermon. And while he hasn't been a huge part of the passing game this year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see OSU get him more involved as a bailout option for Fields.

Harry Miller: This young man is about to be the focus of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' attacking style. Miller is considered the weak link of an OSU offensive line that ranks 104th in sacks allowed per game. Clemson's odd fronts and star defensive players Tyler Davis and James Skalski will challenge Miller, and if he doesn't have a solid game, it could spell trouble for getting the Buckeyes' offense on track. Even more importantly, the depth behind him is an issue.

Shaun Wade: This is the guy who got disqualified last year against Clemson for a controversial hit on Trevor Lawrence, and Wade is looking for redemption and revenge in the Sugar Bowl. While the star cornerback did become a consensus All-American this year, it's not exactly been a great season for him. He's part of an OSU secondary that's given up 10 plays of 30 yards or more in six games, but Wade has a lot to play for in this game and is a superb talent overall.

Haskell Garrett: Ohio State doesn't have the pass rush you're used to seeing. The Buckeyes are tied for 25th nationally in sacks per game, but what they do have is a monster in the middle. Garrett, who overcame a gunshot wound in the offseason, has emerged as a big-time run-stopper who leads a rush defense ranked sixth nationally in yards allowed per game. Clemson running back Travis Etienne is primed for a huge performance, but Garrett could play a major role in keeping that from happening.

Drue Chrisman: Special teams sometimes get overlooked in games like this, but this guy is worth paying attention to because of how important punting can be in the field-position battle. While this season has been a little different, Clemson has a propensity to face punters who have career days, and Chrisman is one of the best in the country. He ranks 12th nationally with an average of 45.17 yards per boot. Chrisman was out of the Big Ten Championship Game with COVID-19, but he's expected to be back on the field against Clemson.