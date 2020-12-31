Clemson Players Who Could Surprise Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search

Surprise! Clemson Candidates Set for Big-Game Breakouts in Sugar Bowl

Who from Clemson will leave an unexpected mark on the Sugar Bowl semifinal for the No. 2 Tigers when they play No. 2 Ohio State on Friday?
Author:
Publish date:

The big stage isn't just for stars like Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne.

Clemson's previous five years of College Football Playoff experience bear that out. Sometimes, unexpected players make unexpected plays. It's Fuller's 30-yard touchdown catch against Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

It's Christian Wilkins catching a pass from a punter on a trick play that sparked his team against Oklahoma in the 2015 Orange Bowl or Justy Ross catching 148 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame in the 2018 Cotton Bowl as a true freshman. 

There's an opportunity for every player on the field to make an impact. Look at how many Super Bowl MVP winners were barely talked about heading into the biggest game of the year. 

Who will leave an unexpected mark on the Sugar Bowl semifinal for the No. 2 Tigers when they play No. 2 Ohio State on Friday? Here's a look at a few candidates flying under the radar: 

E.J. Williams: The parallels are striking. This freshman went to the same high school as Ross and could every bit be included in the game plan the way Ross was against the Irish a couple of years ago. Williams has slowly come along this season, racking up 80 of his 261 receiving yards in the ACC Championship Game earlier this month. He's built a trust factor with Lawrence and has shown the ability to make Tee Higgins-like catches along the sideline. It wouldn't be a huge shocker if Williams makes multiple game-changing plays against a vulnerable Ohio State secondary. 

USATSI_15020519_168387971_lowres

Myles Murphy: Another first-year player, Murphy has had a tremendous season that went mostly unnoticed. He was left off All-ACC teams despite leading the Tigers in tackles for a loss (10) and tied for the lead in sacks (4). Maybe that will motivate the talented defensive end to prove something and create tons of havoc in the OSU backfield to get folks to remember his name. Potentially without Xavier Thomas, who missed the last game, it might be extremely needed as well. 

Trenton Simpson: Sticking with the freshmen theme, Simpson has had a stellar second half of the season as he's become a versatile chess piece for defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Simpson's tied with Murphy in sacks and has played closer to the line of scrimmage lately, giving offenses a fast, physical linebacker to have to pick up against the run and the pass. Simpson could be in line for a takedown or two of Justin Fields, and if he can get into the backfield to disrupt the OSU run game, he could make quite a name for himself with a big game. 

Joseph Charleston: With safety Nolan Turner out for the first half following a targeting penalty in the ACC title game, somebody is going to have to step up and make some plays until last year's Fiesta Bowl hero can get back on the field. Enter Charleston, who's played 432 snaps this season. That basically makes him a veteran, and Charleston has the ability to do something memorable in the secondary.

USATSI_15337297_168387971_lowres (1)

Chez Mellusi: Somebody has to backup Etienne in this game. Lyn-J Dixon didn't play a couple of weeks against Notre Dame, and his status for Friday is unknown. That opens the door for Mellusi, a sophomore who rushed for 44 yards against Virginia Tech earlier this month before catching two passes for 31 yards against the Irish. Like Fuller in 2016, Mellusi could be the surprise player of the game when he spells Etienne with fresh legs.

D.J. Uiagalelei: This is a little bit of a wild card who has certainly impacted his team already this year, and the only reason the freshman QB is flying under the radar is that he hasn't been needed since Lawrence returned from COVID-19. But Clemson likes to get creative in the postseason, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if there's a package for Uiagalelei that's used to catch Ohio State off guard. Everyone knows he's capable of making plays when the ball is in his hands. 

dabo airport
Football

WATCH: Dabo Swinney Provides Update on Tony Elliott and Sugar Bowl Plans

USATSI_15337102_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Players Who Could Surprise Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

USATSI_12629377
Football

Looking Back: Clemson Tigers-Ohio State Buckeyes 2014

Tony Elliott
Football

Tony Elliott Unavailable for Sugar Bowl

USATSI_13851585_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Has Advantage Over Ohio State in One Key Area

USATSI_14951605_168387971_lowres
Football

Ohio State DC Calls Clemson's Trevor Lawrence One of the 'Great College Quarterbacks of All-Time'

USATSI_13710105
Football

Looking Back: Clemson-Ohio State 1978 Gator Bowl

Lawrence on LSU loss
Football

Watch: Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Talks Legacy, Ohio State in Sugar Bowl Preview

USATSI_13905548_168387971_lowres
Football

Trevor Lawrence Says Losing Title Game to LSU was 'Good' for Himself, Clemson