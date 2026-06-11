Clemson Predicted to Land Four-Star Linebacker

While the Clemson Tigers' recruiting class already boasts over 20 players and a top-10 national ranking — bolstered by 15 commitments in the last month alone — there are still a few holes on the board that need filling.

One of those holes is at linebacker. While yes, Clemson already has four-star Bryce Kish and three-star Max Brown on its sheet, the program still needs one more player at the position. And as of now, the player who is trending to fill that spot is Warren Central's (In.) Sean Fox.

Fox is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 153 overall player, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports rankings.

The 6-foot-5 backer had a tremendous junior campaign that saw him finish the season with 98 tackles, 14.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three pass deflections and two blocked punts.

While his recruitment was relatively quiet throughout the actual season, receiving only a few Power Four offers, it took a huge leap entering 2026.

His first offer of the new year came from Kentucky — a bit of foreshadowing — which led to nine more schools extending scholarships to the elite linebacker, including programs such as Vanderbilt, Missouri and Arizona State. Then came Clemson, which offered after hosting Fox for the program's annual Elite Retreat.

Notre Dame and Georgia entered the picture soon after, too, and it couldn't have been a better time, as Fox quickly scheduled his official visits, with the timeline including: Georgia (May 16), Clemson (May 29), Notre Dame (June 12) and Kentucky (June 19).

From there, Fox's recruitment has moved quickly. His visit with the Bulldogs went well, with Fox citing fit, relationships, and culture as the primary draws, per On3's Steve Wiltfong, before Clemson made a strong impression shortly after and positioned itself as the apparent front-runner.

However, the process took a turn when Notre Dame canceled his official visit before he could make it there. This occurrence led to Fox pushing up his visit with Kentucky to last weekend, leaving the Wildcats to try to close the deal.

Early signs favored the SEC program, who threw a substantial offer at the four-star prospect. But as his decision nears, the momentum has swung back toward Clemson. Wiltfong submitted a prediction for the Tigers yesterday afternoon, with Clemson247's Cory Fravel and Austin Hannon following suit this morning.

Of note, Clemson also offered Fox's brother, Steven, during the brothers' official visit. Steven is a junior college product who totaled 48 tackles, eight for a loss, nine pass deflections and two interceptions in his first collegiate season.

Outside of Fox, four-star Roman Igwebuike sits on the board. But with him deciding to fulfill all his official visits, the timing likely won't work out for Clemson and Igwebuike, as the Tigers are looking to get their final linebacker sooner rather than later.

If Fox isn't to commit to the program, the other likely option at the position is three-star R.J. Hudson, who was offered last week as a safety net if Clemson doesn't land Fox or Igwebuike. Hudson will officially visit this weekend and plans to make his collegiate decision on June 19.