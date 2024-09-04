Clemson Predicted To Miss CFP, Play in Bowl Game Against Washington
Clemson has a long way to go before they start thinking about the College Football Playoff. While Georgia is the consensus top team in America, their 34-3 loss showed just how far the Tigers are from being a threat to win a national championship.
Despite the brutal performance, it's tough to judge Clemson just yet. They still have a lot of the season left, and a Week 1 loss doesn't change much for them outside of public perception.
If Clemson wins the ACC Championship Game, they'd get an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, likely avoiding Georgia and the other top teams until the quarterfinals.
Again, it's too early to start thinking about that. Clemson needs to take care of business and go from there.
While it's early, college football analysts have already started making bowl game predictions. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura doesn't expect Clemson to compete in the CFP, predicting they'll play in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl against Washington.
Bonagura believed heading into Week 1 that the ACC would have two teams in the CFP, but questions that after Clemson and other team's showings.
"What did we learn in Week 1? Well, last week my assumption was that the ACC would likely get two teams in -- same for the Big 12 -- but poor openers for Clemson and Florida State change that ... for now."
Getting just one team in would be a tough look for the ACC, and it'd also further demonstrate why Clemson is trying to leave the conference.
But if the ACC doesn't have two worthy teams of getting in, there will be plenty of other conferences that do. The Big 12, SEC, and Big Ten all look to be better conferences now.
Bonagura's bowl pick for Clemson doesn't come as a surprise. The feelings around Clemson are as low as ever, and after the past 12 months, it's tough to blame people.
However, while he seems low on Clemson, he believes that Georgia's win in Week 1 makes them the clear favorite, which indicates that the Tigers aren't as bad as some think.
"Georgia's domination of Clemson overshadows every other performance so far, so there was no consideration given to any other teams to win the natty."
It goes to show the history of the program, and also proves that if Clemson gets back on track, they'll have the benefit of the doubt when the committee votes on the 12-team playoff bracket.
For now, they have plenty of work to do.