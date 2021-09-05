Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei Shoulders Blame After Week 1 Loss

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei says he didn't make the throws needed to win Saturday's game against Georgia and knows he must improve in 2021.

D.J. Uiagalelei took Clemson's 10-3 loss on himself Saturday night.

The Clemson sophomore quarterback struggled mightily against Georgia's top-flight defense, completing just 51.4 percent of his passes for an average of 4.8 yards per attempt.

"It's on me," Uiagalelei said. "I didn't play well at all. I played well as it went on, but I didn't start off playing well. I have to play well from the beginning. It's as clear as that."

Uiagalelei said he felt good about the game plan, but the execution was clearly lacking. Chemistry with his receivers seemed off, and the Tigers were never able to find the end zone or any offensive continuity.

"I didn't execute or make the throws when I needed to, took a couple of sacks when I should have thrown the ball away," Uiagalelei said.

His pocket presence wasn't anything like last year's start at Notre Dame, where he threw for 470 yards and no interceptions. He threw a pick against Georgia that was returned for a touchdown, the only one of the game and the difference in the top-5 matchup.

"They ran a lot of different coverages, mixed coverages," Uiagaelei said about the Bulldog defense. "A lot of two-high (safety), one-high and different stuff out of that. For the most part, I just have to make the throws. I didn't play very well today and everyone could see that and it showed. I make those throws, and it's a different ball game."

The California quarterback was sacked seven times in the game.

"I made the offensive line look bad, but that was on me," Uiagalelei said. "Offensive line played great. Receivers played great. Running backs protected me well. The sacks were on me. I just have to get rid of the ball, simple as that."

Uiagalelei, who was a Heisman Trophy candidate going into the season, ended up with 178 passing yards on 19-of-37 passing. On the only drive Clemson reached the red zone, Uiagalelei threw three consecutive incompletions, and the Tigers settled for a field goal.

He said he'll watch the film and try to improve. How drastic that improvement is could determine the rest of Clemson's season.

"Coach (Dabo) Swinney said in these big games the best players have to play well," Uiagalelei said. "I didn't play well today, simple as that. Got to get better. Simple as that."