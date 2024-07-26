Clemson QB On Highly-Touted Freshman Receiver: ‘You’ll See’
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik faced the media at ACC media days in Charlotte on Thursday.
Unlike the day spent with the local media a couple of weeks ago, this featured media from around the country. So Klubnik was fielding all kinds of questions from the mundane to the ridiculous.
One typical question quarterbacks get this time of year is which player on offense will make the biggest difference for the team in the upcoming season. In this case, Klubnik didn’t hesitate, according to the Post and Courier.
“Bryant Wesco.”
Why Wesco? Well, Klubnik didn’t elaborate. He teased.
“You’ll see.”
Who is Wesco, fans might wonder?
He is a part of the 2024 Clemson recruiting class from Midlothian, Texas, which is south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 6-2, 170-pound wide receiver was one of the most sought-after players in the country, as he was a consensus Top 35 player nationally according to all major recruiting services.
Every recruiting service considered him a five-star prospect and one of the top wide receivers in the country.
While he had a great senior year, he put himself on the map with college coaches after his junior season at Midlothian in 2022. That season he caught 56 passes for 1,072 yards and 12 touchdowns, including an electrifying 93-yard house call.
After catching 36 passes for 619 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, he wrapped up two seasons at Midlothian with 109 career receptions for 1,903 yards and 29 career touchdowns. He averaged nearly 18 yards per catch.
After the season, he played in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawai’i.
He has speed and leaping ability, too, as competed in the triple jump at the Texas 5A state track meet in 2023 and finished fifth.
Wesco also got a head start on some of the other recruits in the class by enrolling in Clemson in January. So he’s had seven months to work with Klubnik, who is the unquestioned starter for the Tigers’ offense in 2024.
Klubnik, the former Texas Gatorade Player of the Year enters 2024 as the starter for the second straight season. For his Tigers career he has thrown for 3,541 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also rushing for 231 yards and six touchdowns. He was the No. 1 quarterback in the nation as part of Clemson’s Class of 2022.
Now, he and Wesco could provide the Tigers a Texas connection in 2024.