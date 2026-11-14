What We Know About Tait Reynolds's Injury, Heading to Locker Room in Georgia Tech Contest

Clemson football saw another injury scare with its starting quarterback, and now the Tigers will need other answers at quarterback on Saturday.

True freshman Tait Reynolds went down on the third offensive play of the game for the Tigers, injuring his knee and being helped off the field by two medical assistants. After being in the medical tent for the rest of the opening drive, Reynolds went into the locker room at the 12:03 mark of the first quarter.

The starting quarterback slid on a seven-yard scramble and remained on the ground following the play, suffering a different injury than the one that he had in the win over Syracuse last weekend. Reynolds injured his non-throwing shoulder in the away contest and went into the locker room as well, despite returning for the remainder of the game.

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Towards the end of the first quarter, Reynolds returned to the sideline from the locker room. He was limping and remained in uniform, but was not wearing his helmet. He had a knee brace on.

Taking Reynolds’s place was fifth-year senior Trent Pearman, who was honored before the game with the list of seniors in Clemson’s Senior Day festivities. If Reynolds can’t go for the remainder of the game, it will be on the local product to help the Tigers remain alive in ACC Championship contention, which requires them to win out.

The starter entering the season, Christopher Vizzina, has had various injuries that have kept him out since Week 2’s matchup with Georgia Southern. Recently, the redshirt junior aggravated his ankle, walking around gingerly during Clemson’s Senior Day festivities before the game on Saturday.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, he will have to rely on his defense once again on a run-heavy Georgia Tech offense. Fortunately, that has been the name of the game so far this season, and Tom Allen’s group will look to make the difference in the matchup with the Yellow Jackets.

Lots of revenge looks to be on the menu for the program in this contest, looking to avenge the loss of last season that saw Clemson drop to 1-2 after beginning the season ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll. However, there’s a chance that it won’t have its starting quarterback at full health, let alone at all, for the remainder of the Georgia Tech game.

Clemson Tigers on SI will provide updates on Reynolds’s return, if any, and the injury process throughout Saturday’s game.