Trevor Lawrence has been a major part of college football's biggest storyline in 2020.

The star Clemson quarterback missed his team's last two games because of COVID-19, a virus that has altered the season in many ways all over the country. For Lawrence, though, this disjointed year has given him a new perspective and appreciation for the game, and he said Monday that college football has a whole, considering the uncertainty of a season taking place dominated the offseason, isn't all bad.

"Obviously, things aren't going perfect with the season, but going pretty well," Lawrence said. "I think there's been more good than bad. Obviously, people highlight the bad a lot more than the good, but it's been successful so far."

The sport is coming off its highest number of canceled or postponed games at 15 this past weekend. Eight of the 10 FBS conferences were affected, including four SEC games and the headliner of Alabama-LSU.

As teams are looking to adjust and still get in as many games as possible, the College Football Playoff executives have said they'd consider moving back its games in January, but it's unlikely.

As for Lawrence, someone who fought hard to get this season off the ground back in July and August is like many people: he's just glad to see football being played.



"It's been fun to watch and it's been cool to see guys just loving to play regardless of stadiums full, empty, half full, whatever it is, getting to do what they love," Lawrence said. "It's been cool to watch."