Clemson Ranked Sixth Best Job in College Football

Christopher Hall

There is a handful of college football head coaching jobs that will forever be viewed as one of the top landing spots in the nation. Clemson has slowly but surely become one of those destinations and was ranked the sixth-best job in the college football in a report by 247 Sports.

While it hasn't always been the case before his arrival, Dabo Swinney has pushed Clemson Football into that conversation of the best jobs in the business.

The results speak for themselves and not only has Swinney turned Clemson into a highly coveted job, but he has also become a hot commodity himself in the coaching world.

Swinney is 130-31 overall at Clemson and he's won eight Atlantic Division titles, six ACC Championships, and two National Titles. His ever-growing list of personal coaching accolades includes three-time recipient of the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award (2015, 2016, 2018), two-time ACC Coach of the Year (2015, 2018) AP College Football Coach of the Year (2015), Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year (2011), Home Depot Coach of the Year (2015), and Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2015) to name a few.

Clemson's success over the last decade has transformed the entire ACC. Swinney has created a winning, family-oriented atmosphere that not only appeals to his coaching staff but recruits and player alumni as well. His commitment to "best is the standard" has produced results that demand respect from other programs across the country.

The Tigers landed sixth on 247 Sports' top-25 list finishing behind (5) Georgia, (4) USC, (3) Ohio State, (2) Alabama, and reigning National Champion, LSU. Rounding out the top is (7) Florida, (8) Oklahoma, (9) Notre Dame, and (10) Texas.

6. Clemson

Clemson wasn't a Top 10 job prior to Dabo Swinney's arrival, but it always had the potential to be. Prior to this magical run since 2015, the Tigers won a national championship in 1981 and have always had one of the ACC's top support systems — from a hungry administrative staff with athletics to a passionate alumni and fanbase. No disrespect to the ACC, but Clemson home games have an SEC-feel and this program has become a recruiting juggernaut in recent years. Clemson has supplanted Florida State and Miami as the ACC's best gig and it's not particularly close. We haven't even mentioned the Tigers' jaw-dropping facilities are arguably the best in college football.

Swinney will likely be in Tigertown for several years to come which is good news for Tiger fans. But make no mistake about it, when the time comes for him to move on, little ole Clemson will be a job many coaches would love to interview for. 

