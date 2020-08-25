Clemson has garnered the reputation for being "Wide Receiver U" over the last few years, and playing that position for the Tigers brings a certain level of expectation with it. However, playing receiver, while at the same time wearing No. 13, brings with it a whole other kind of pressure, especially for a slot receiver.

The Tigers have seen their fair share of successful slot receivers wearing that specific number come through the program in the Dabo Swinney era. From Tyler Grisham to Adam Humphries, and of course the legendary Hunter Renfrow.

When Brannon Spector asked to wear the number upon arriving on campus prior to last season, he did so knowing exactly what it would entail. It was a challenge the young wide-out has thoroughly embraced.

"I did request it, just because you know, I felt like it would have been awesome," Spector said. "There's been three great guys that have been the slot receiver and, you know, I came here thinking I was gonna fit the slot too. So I was like 'Hey man, maybe this can work out, maybe I can continue on to be the next 13 slot receiver.'"

Now in his second season in the program, the game has started to slow down for Spector. He used his redshirt season to acclimate himself to not only the system but the speed of the game itself.

Now that he's a year wiser, he is embracing what head coach Dabo Swinney constantly reminds his players of. He is focused solely on the things that he can control, instead of worrying about filling someone else's shoes.

"Play my game," Spector said. "You know, when I first came here I felt a little bit of pressure because of what the previous guys have done, but lately, I've just kind of let it go, and I'm playing to be me, and I'm being Brannon."

When it comes to the field, Spector is just trying to be the best version of himself that he can be. He feels like he brings a little bit of something to the table that each of the No. 13s before him did and that should bode well for him as he continues to develop.

"It's like a mixture of Humphries and Renfrow," Spector said. "Just because you know Humphries was tough, and I feel like I have some of that in me and then also with Renfrow's quickness, I feel like I'm very quick off the line and quick in and out of my breaks."

After hauling in three passes for 16 yards in limited action last season, Spector is just focused on getting better every day in practice. What he isn't very worried about his, or anyone else's legacy.

He does pride himself on being the next slot receiver with the privilege of donning the infamous number, but once he gets on that field he is just focused on his game and not what number he's wearing.

"As far as the legacy of Humphries, Coach Grish and Renfrow, it's awesome just to carry it on," Spector said. "Not like necessarily play their game, but just be great. I'm just here to keep that standard high."

